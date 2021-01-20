Charles Clifford Calhoun Jr., 79, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.

He was born April 1, 1941, at the old Baptist Hospital in Jackson, the son of Charles Clifford Sr. and Bonnie Hamm Calhoun. A lifelong resident of Mississippi, his earliest years were spent in Monticello before moving to Brookhaven.

After graduating from Brookhaven High School in 1959, Mr. Calhoun attended Mississippi State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering and became of devout Bulldog fan. In addition, he completed graduate work at Waterways Experiment Station and Oklahoma State University, eventually earning a Master’s Degree in Engineering.

As a professional civil engineer, he worked 35 years in the Soils, Hydraulic, and Coastal Engineering Laboratories. Upon his retirement in 1998, Mr. Calhoun enjoyed a second career affiliated with the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), of which he was a lifetime member. Over the years, he presented many seminars focused on leadership development for the engineer.

An avid football fan, Mr. Calhoun faithfully supported the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the New Orleans Saints. For more than 30 years he officiated middle and high school football games in Vicksburg and surrounding towns.

Mr. Calhoun was a loyal member of Hawkins United Methodist Church. He served in a variety of leadership positions and on numerous committees during his over 50-year membership. Mr. Calhoun was committed to the Storehouse Community Food Pantry where he served as a volunteer and for many years on the board of directors. In addition, he was a longtime tutor at the Good Shepherd Center and a member of the Vicksburg Lions Club.

Despite his many professional and community accomplishments, Mr. Calhoun was most proud of his titles husband, father, and grandfather.

Mr. Calhoun is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of over 56 years, Jane Pittman Calhoun; his daughters, Beth Calhoun Haller (Clay) of Madison and Catherine Calhoun Atkins (Trevor) of Atlanta, Ga.; and his grandchildren, Meredith Haller Regan (Ross) of Fort Worth, Texas, and Christian Calhoun Watkins of Atlanta, Ga.

A visitation and funeral service will be Friday, Jan. 22, at Hawkins United Methodist Church adhering to COVID-19 protocol. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. with the service beginning at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at the Columbarium of Christ Episcopal Church.

Our family offers sincere thanks to the Visiting Angels and Promise Hospice for the compassionate care they provided our husband, father, and grandfather during his final days.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to Storehouse Community Food Pantry.

