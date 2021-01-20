expand
January 21, 2021

Elizabeth Dial Williams Bullard

By Staff Reports

Published 3:37 pm Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Elizabeth Dial Williams Bullard died Jan. 18, 2021.

“Betty” was born March 16, 1927, in Yazoo City. She was the daughter of Col. Allison Ridley Williams and granddaughter of Sen. John Sharp Williams.

Betty married Nathaniel Wells Bullard on June 7, 1947, at the United States Naval Academy Chapel. Betty and Nat served in the U.S. Navy for seven years before Nat attended The University of Mississippi School of Law.

Upon graduation, they moved to Vicksburg. Betty was president of the Town and Country Garden Club and president of The Garden Club Council. Betty was active in The Democratic Party.

Betty attended First Presbyterian Church, where she taught Sunday School, circle, and served as a Deacon and Elder. Betty was active in historic preservation. She owned Carriageway Antiques, Harrison House Tea Room and Main Street Market Cafe. She served on the VCB Board and The Historical Preservation board.

She is survived by her sister, Anne Williams Flowers.

She is the mother of eight children, Betty Quantz, Anne Gee, Bobo Jones, Allison Durst, John Bullard, Sally Fink, Arch Bullard and Emmy Wilkinson. Her grandchildren are Nathaniel and Todd Gee, Ricky, Elizabeth, and Allison Quantz, UV IV and Bullard Jones, Ridley, Bergeron and Michael Fink, Sarah and Frances Bullard, and John Henley and Christopher Wilkinson.

Her great-grandchildren are Augustus, Carmody, Clementine. and Evelyn.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Mary Johnson, Rose Hunt, Felicia Brisco, Lori Black, and Courtney Wash for the care of their mother.

Services for Betty will be graveside Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery.

The pallbearers will be her sons and grandsons.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to First Presbyterian Church or Vicksburg Foundation for Historic Preservation.

