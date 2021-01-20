expand
Ad Spot

January 21, 2021

Ole Miss Forward K.J. Buffen (5) and Mississippi State Forward Tolu Smith (35) battle for the basketball during Tuesday’s game in Starkville. (Austin Perryman/Mississippi State Athletics)

Ole Miss throttles Mississippi State to stop losing streak

By Staff Reports

Published 10:36 am Wednesday, January 20, 2021

STARKVILLE (AP) — Riding a three-game losing streak and desperately needing a win, Ole Miss came up big.

Devontae Shuler scored 22 points and Ole Miss put forth its best defensive effort against a Southeastern Conference opponent in 17 years as it beat archrival Mississippi State 64-46 on Tuesday.

Ole Miss (7-6, 2-4 SEC) has won 11 of the last 15 matchups against Mississippi State, including an 83-58 win at home last season.

“It’s always good to win,” Shuler said. “I felt like we went through a stretch of giving up games from the last couple minutes of the game. Us coming out against our rivals and beating them just put us back in the win column. Now, we’re back to the conversation.”

Shuler finished 8-of-13 shooting with three 3-pointers and three of the Rebels’ 10 steals. Jarkel Joiner added 12 points for Ole Miss .

Defensively, Ole Miss forced the Bulldogs to shoot 35 percent (18-of-52) from the floor and forced 12 turnovers. Ten of those were steals.

The 46 points were the fewest Ole Miss has allowed against an SEC opponent since beating Arkansas 55-45 on Feb. 6, 2004.

D.J. Stewart Jr. scored 18 points for Mississippi State (9-5, 4-2), which has lost two of its last three. Deivon Smith added 10 points.

“I thought they did a great job pressuring us and being really physical with our ball handlers,” Mississippi State coach Ben Howland said. “We knew they were going to hard hedge ball screens. That seemed to really give us issues today, something that we’ve seen before. We have to do a better job of handling that.”

Ole Miss took the lead for good midway through the first half and led 29-21 at the break. The Bulldogs pulled to 42-38 with 12:07 to play, and then the Rebels answered with an 18-4 run, capped by Shuler’s jumper, and led 60-42 with about three minutes left.

“Our team has been close,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. “We had a great two days of preparation for this game. The key was rebounding,
and a great and experienced guard play from Devontae. K.J. Buffen was terrific with a good
play off the bench. It was a really good team win and a really important game.”

More News

Pemberton Mall chosen as drive-thru vaccination site

Work on power line causes brief outage

Belmont Gardens residents to receive COVID vaccine

Dog thrown off Polk Street bridge awaiting owner

Local

Work on power line causes brief outage

COVID-19

Belmont Gardens residents to receive COVID vaccine

Crime

Dog thrown off Polk Street bridge awaiting owner

COVID-19

Dozens brave rain, long wait for COVID-19 vaccines

Crime

Tallulah man charged with having a stolen gun

Business

Mutual Credit Union Celebrates 90th Anniversary

Local

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. announces plans to run for re-election

Local

Vickie Bailey seeks South Ward Alderman seat

Local

Board selects McMillin as Warren County’s interim prosecutor

COVID-19

Supervisors delay extending COVID-19 order

News

Joe Biden sworn in as 46th President of the United States

COVID-19

Warren County reaches 100 deaths in COVID-19 pandemic

Health

Vaccine arrives in Vicksburg, with more on the way

Local

City to cover cost of NRoute to take senior citizens, handicapped for vaccinations

Downtown Vicksburg

Betty Bullard, lovingly known as ‘The Matriarch of Vicksburg,’ dies at age 93

COVID-19

Despite evidence, doctors concerned public isn’t taking COVID-19 seriously

Local

Yes, yam! Vicksburg residents take advantage of sweet potato giveaway

Business

Kade Oldenburg credits the community for his success in insurance

Local

PCA teacher Williams believes lessons should go well beyond the classroom

Local

Construction of new Academy of Innovation nears completion

Local

Corps publishes Record of Decision on pumps

Downtown Vicksburg

East family runs home for Chill in the Hills

Crime

Crime report: Arrest made after traffic stop

Crime

Armed robbery leaves victim with gunshot wound