expand
Ad Spot

January 21, 2021

Vickie Bailey

Vickie Bailey seeks South Ward Alderman seat

By John Surratt

Published 4:52 pm Wednesday, January 20, 2021

South Ward Alderman Alex Monsour has a second challenger.

Vickie Bailey qualified Friday to run for South Ward Alderman, according to records at the city clerk’s office. She joins Thomas “TJ” Mayfield, who qualified Jan. 14. Monsour also qualified Jan. 14.

Bailey, a recreation aide with the city of Vicksburg’s Parks and Recreation Department, served as the city’s director of youth development before that department was eliminated. She served as tennis coach for Vicksburg High School and later served as program director for parks and recreation for then-Recreation Director Sid Beaumann, who was later elected South Ward Alderman. She also served as Jackson Street Community Center director.

The deadline for candidates to qualify for the upcoming municipal elections is Feb. 5 at 5 p.m. All three positions on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen will be contested, first in a primary election April 6 and then in the general election June 8.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Pemberton Mall chosen as drive-thru vaccination site

Work on power line causes brief outage

Belmont Gardens residents to receive COVID vaccine

Dog thrown off Polk Street bridge awaiting owner

Local

Work on power line causes brief outage

COVID-19

Belmont Gardens residents to receive COVID vaccine

Crime

Dog thrown off Polk Street bridge awaiting owner

COVID-19

Dozens brave rain, long wait for COVID-19 vaccines

Crime

Tallulah man charged with having a stolen gun

Business

Mutual Credit Union Celebrates 90th Anniversary

Local

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. announces plans to run for re-election

Local

Vickie Bailey seeks South Ward Alderman seat

Local

Board selects McMillin as Warren County’s interim prosecutor

COVID-19

Supervisors delay extending COVID-19 order

News

Joe Biden sworn in as 46th President of the United States

COVID-19

Warren County reaches 100 deaths in COVID-19 pandemic

Health

Vaccine arrives in Vicksburg, with more on the way

Local

City to cover cost of NRoute to take senior citizens, handicapped for vaccinations

Downtown Vicksburg

Betty Bullard, lovingly known as ‘The Matriarch of Vicksburg,’ dies at age 93

COVID-19

Despite evidence, doctors concerned public isn’t taking COVID-19 seriously

Local

Yes, yam! Vicksburg residents take advantage of sweet potato giveaway

Business

Kade Oldenburg credits the community for his success in insurance

Local

PCA teacher Williams believes lessons should go well beyond the classroom

Local

Construction of new Academy of Innovation nears completion

Local

Corps publishes Record of Decision on pumps

Downtown Vicksburg

East family runs home for Chill in the Hills

Crime

Crime report: Arrest made after traffic stop

Crime

Armed robbery leaves victim with gunshot wound