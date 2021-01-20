Vickie Bailey seeks South Ward Alderman seat

South Ward Alderman Alex Monsour has a second challenger.

Vickie Bailey qualified Friday to run for South Ward Alderman, according to records at the city clerk’s office. She joins Thomas “TJ” Mayfield, who qualified Jan. 14. Monsour also qualified Jan. 14.

Bailey, a recreation aide with the city of Vicksburg’s Parks and Recreation Department, served as the city’s director of youth development before that department was eliminated. She served as tennis coach for Vicksburg High School and later served as program director for parks and recreation for then-Recreation Director Sid Beaumann, who was later elected South Ward Alderman. She also served as Jackson Street Community Center director.

The deadline for candidates to qualify for the upcoming municipal elections is Feb. 5 at 5 p.m. All three positions on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen will be contested, first in a primary election April 6 and then in the general election June 8.

