Vikings beat Murrah to stay alive in playoff chase

From here on out, it’s all or nothing for Warren Central’s boys’ soccer team.

Tony King scored three goals, and Brandon Gilliam had two goals and an assist as Warren Central beat Murrah 5-3 on Tuesday night to keep its playoff hopes alive.

The Vikings (14-4-1, 3-2 MHSAA Region 4-6A) snapped a two-game losing streak and set up a do-or-die showdown with Madison Central Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Sports Force Parks on the Mississippi.

Warren Central, Madison Central (7-3-2, 3-2) and Clinton (8-4-3, 3-2) are tied for first place in Region 4-6A with one game left.

Warren Central will clinch a playoff berth if it beats Madison Central, but will be eliminated from contention with a loss. Warren Central could also claim the region title if it beats Madison Central, and then comes out ahead in a complex tiebreaker against Clinton.

Murrah (5-4, 1-4), which is the only team eliminated thus far, plays Clinton on Saturday. The Mustangs beat Clinton earlier this season.

Madison Central beat Warren Central 5-0 last week.

“We have to win it to stay in it,” Warren Central coach Greg Head said.