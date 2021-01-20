expand
January 21, 2021

Warren County reaches 100 deaths in COVID-19 pandemic

By Staff Reports

Published 10:17 am Wednesday, January 20, 2021

The January surge of COVID-19 cases in Mississippi carried Warren County to an unfortunate milestone on Wednesday.

Two more deaths were reported in Warren County by the Mississippi State Department of Health, bringing the county’s total to an even 100 since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020. A total of 22 county residents have died from the virus in January alone, including nine in the past week.

Twenty-one new cases were reported Wednesday, raising the total number to 3,569 over the past 9 ½ months. Approximately 508 cases are considered active.

Statewide, a total of 1,229 people were hospitalized because of the virus on Wednesday, up slightly from the day before but still on an overall downward trend over the past week.

