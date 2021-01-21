expand
Ad Spot

January 21, 2021

2021 needs to be a better year

By John Surratt

Published 3:01 pm Thursday, January 21, 2021

We’re almost finished with the first month of the New Year and things are still strange, almost like 2020 is making one last gasp before finally closing out.

COVID-19 is still around. Politics in the first month of 2021 were still nasty and riots broke out in Washington, D.C., that regardless of your political and philosophical leanings was embarrassing.

It snowed in Vicksburg. Not just the flurries and dustings we usually get, but snow that blanketed everything in sight and raised concerns of treacherous driving conditions.

But change is in the air.

As Donald Trump ended his term by flying south to a new life, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn in to begin a new administration with different ideas, attitudes and goals. It will be interesting to see how the new administration performs and whether it can create the types of coalitions required to succeed and move its agenda forward.

This country has a lot of issues to resolve over the next four years and it will be a test whether both sides in Congress can grow up, put away their differences and be willing to work together and put the nation and the people first.

If watching the verbal combat on Capitol Hill gets too tiresome or raises your blood pressure, there is an unexpected diversion this year thanks to COVID-19.

For once in their lives, football fanatics won’t have to worry about withdrawal after the Super Bowl — college football returns with the nation’s FCS schools playing either full or partial schedules during the spring.

At one time, the term “spring ball’ meant spring training for college teams and their annual spring game that drew alums and fans to the campus. Spring also meant the start of preseason practice for the teams in the Canadian Football League.

Now it means a slate of college games and people sitting fixed in front of the tube watching Alcorn vs. Southern, Jackson State vs. Florida A&M, or James Madison vs Delaware.

Add a spring football season to the already active NBA and college basketball seasons, and the soon-to-start major league and college baseball seasons, and there will be enough activity on TV to provide a healthy distraction from the problems of the world.

Considering how 2020 came to a close and 2021 began, I’m ready for some distractions, even if it means watching re-runs from the 1960s comedy “My Favorite Martian.” I’m ready to watch college football.

But I need to understand like we all do, that our distractions will only mask what’s going on in the world and we need to take a good look at ourselves and realize that it’s time to put our differences aside and ask that our representatives in Washington represent us and not some politician’s political base. That they put the country first, not by their rhetoric, but by their actions. That they start crossing the aisles to reach compromises to resolve problems and govern.

The year 2020 was a disaster from the word “go.”

The year 2021 shouldn’t be and doesn’t have to be.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Pemberton Mall chosen as drive-thru vaccination site

Work on power line causes brief outage

Belmont Gardens residents to receive COVID vaccine

Dog thrown off Polk Street bridge awaiting owner

Local

Work on power line causes brief outage

COVID-19

Belmont Gardens residents to receive COVID vaccine

Crime

Dog thrown off Polk Street bridge awaiting owner

COVID-19

Dozens brave rain, long wait for COVID-19 vaccines

Crime

Tallulah man charged with having a stolen gun

Business

Mutual Credit Union Celebrates 90th Anniversary

Local

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. announces plans to run for re-election

Local

Vickie Bailey seeks South Ward Alderman seat

Local

Board selects McMillin as Warren County’s interim prosecutor

COVID-19

Supervisors delay extending COVID-19 order

News

Joe Biden sworn in as 46th President of the United States

COVID-19

Warren County reaches 100 deaths in COVID-19 pandemic

Health

Vaccine arrives in Vicksburg, with more on the way

Local

City to cover cost of NRoute to take senior citizens, handicapped for vaccinations

Downtown Vicksburg

Betty Bullard, lovingly known as ‘The Matriarch of Vicksburg,’ dies at age 93

COVID-19

Despite evidence, doctors concerned public isn’t taking COVID-19 seriously

Local

Yes, yam! Vicksburg residents take advantage of sweet potato giveaway

Business

Kade Oldenburg credits the community for his success in insurance

Local

PCA teacher Williams believes lessons should go well beyond the classroom

Local

Construction of new Academy of Innovation nears completion

Local

Corps publishes Record of Decision on pumps

Downtown Vicksburg

East family runs home for Chill in the Hills

Crime

Crime report: Arrest made after traffic stop

Crime

Armed robbery leaves victim with gunshot wound