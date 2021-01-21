expand
Ad Spot

January 21, 2021

Richard Cleveland Atkins Jr.

By Staff Reports

Published 2:04 pm Thursday, January 21, 2021
Mr. Atkins passed away Jan. 8, 2021, at his home. 
He was born on Dec. 17, 1956, in Vicksburg. Rick attended Mississippi Baptist High School where he ran track and played football. He then graduated from Warren Central High School with honors. 
Rick worked as a delivery truck driver at Film Transit Inc for 10 years. He also worked for Frito-Lay Inc for over 10 years. He then retired from Borden Industries after eight years. 
Rick spent his life helping, caring, and loving others. His greatest joy in life was his daughter, Kati Warren and grandson Kaden Hales. When he wasn’t busy working, he loved spending time with her and her husband, David, and their family, including Onnah, Leum, Amari and Kaden. He loved traveling and taking trips to the beach with them. Specifically, Panama City Beach, where his ashes will be sprinkled one day.
Rick is preceded in death by his mother, Grace Marie Atkins and father, Richard C. Atkins Sr.
He is survived by his daughter, Kati Warren and her husband David Warren; grandchildren Kaden, Onnah, Leum and Amari, sisters, Ramona Miles and Linda Murphy (Mick); niece, Dakota Miles and Heather Murphy; the mother of his child Kalyn Atkins and numerous cousins, aunts and uncles.

A Graveside Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery. 

More News

Pemberton Mall chosen as drive-thru vaccination site

Work on power line causes brief outage

Belmont Gardens residents to receive COVID vaccine

Dog thrown off Polk Street bridge awaiting owner

Local

Work on power line causes brief outage

COVID-19

Belmont Gardens residents to receive COVID vaccine

Crime

Dog thrown off Polk Street bridge awaiting owner

COVID-19

Dozens brave rain, long wait for COVID-19 vaccines

Crime

Tallulah man charged with having a stolen gun

Business

Mutual Credit Union Celebrates 90th Anniversary

Local

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. announces plans to run for re-election

Local

Vickie Bailey seeks South Ward Alderman seat

Local

Board selects McMillin as Warren County’s interim prosecutor

COVID-19

Supervisors delay extending COVID-19 order

News

Joe Biden sworn in as 46th President of the United States

COVID-19

Warren County reaches 100 deaths in COVID-19 pandemic

Health

Vaccine arrives in Vicksburg, with more on the way

Local

City to cover cost of NRoute to take senior citizens, handicapped for vaccinations

Downtown Vicksburg

Betty Bullard, lovingly known as ‘The Matriarch of Vicksburg,’ dies at age 93

COVID-19

Despite evidence, doctors concerned public isn’t taking COVID-19 seriously

Local

Yes, yam! Vicksburg residents take advantage of sweet potato giveaway

Business

Kade Oldenburg credits the community for his success in insurance

Local

PCA teacher Williams believes lessons should go well beyond the classroom

Local

Construction of new Academy of Innovation nears completion

Local

Corps publishes Record of Decision on pumps

Downtown Vicksburg

East family runs home for Chill in the Hills

Crime

Crime report: Arrest made after traffic stop

Crime

Armed robbery leaves victim with gunshot wound