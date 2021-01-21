Richard Cleveland Atkins Jr.

Mr. Atkins passed away Jan. 8, 2021, at his home.

He was born on Dec. 17, 1956, in Vicksburg. Rick attended Mississippi Baptist High School where he ran track and played football. He then graduated from Warren Central High School with honors.

Rick worked as a delivery truck driver at Film Transit Inc for 10 years. He also worked for Frito-Lay Inc for over 10 years. He then retired from Borden Industries after eight years.

Rick spent his life helping, caring, and loving others. His greatest joy in life was his daughter, Kati Warren and grandson Kaden Hales. When he wasn’t busy working, he loved spending time with her and her husband, David, and their family, including Onnah, Leum, Amari and Kaden. He loved traveling and taking trips to the beach with them. Specifically, Panama City Beach, where his ashes will be sprinkled one day.

Rick is preceded in death by his mother, Grace Marie Atkins and father, Richard C. Atkins Sr.

He is survived by his daughter, Kati Warren and her husband David Warren; grandchildren Kaden, Onnah, Leum and Amari, sisters, Ramona Miles and Linda Murphy (Mick); niece, Dakota Miles and Heather Murphy; the mother of his child Kalyn Atkins and numerous cousins, aunts and uncles.

A Graveside Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery.