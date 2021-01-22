College basketball TV schedule – Jan. 22-24

COLLEGE BASKETBALL ON TV

Friday, Jan. 22

6 p.m. FS1 – Michigan at Purdue

6 p.m. ESPNU – St. Peter’s at Siena

6 p.m. CBSSN – Ball State at Ohio

8 p.m. ESPN2 – Milwaukee at Cleveland State

8 p.m. FS1 – Seton Hall at Butler

8 p.m. CBSSN – Fresno State at Boise State

10 p.m. FS1 – San Diego State at Air Force

Saturday, Jan. 23

11 a.m. Fox – Connecticut at Creighton

11 a.m. CBS – Houston at Temple

11 a.m. ESPN – Kansas at Oklahoma

11 a.m. ESPN2 – Auburn at South Carolina

11 a.m. ESPNU – North Carolina A&T at North Carolina Central

11 a.m. SEC Network – Arkansas at Vanderbilt

11:30 NBCSN – George Mason at Saint Joseph’s

1 p.m. CBS – Baylor at Oklahoma State

1 p.m. ESPN – N.C. State at North Carolina

1 p.m. ESPN2 – Florida at Georgia

1 p.m. ESPNU – SMU at Central Florida

1 p.m. Big Ten – Maryland at Minnesota

1:30 p.m. NBCSN – La Salle at Richmond

1:30 p.m. Fox – Providence at Villanova

1:30 p.m. CBSSN – Army at Navy

2 p.m. ABC – Clemson at Florida State

2:30 p.m. SEC Network – Texas A&M at Ole Miss

3 p.m. CBS – Ohio State at Wisconsin

3 p.m. ESPN – Duke at Louisville

3 p.m. ESPN2 – West Virginia at Kansas State

3 p.m. FS1 – Utah Valley at St. John’s

3:30 p.m. CBSSN – Dayton at VCU

4 p.m. Fox – UCLA at Stanford

5 p.m. ESPN – LSU at Kentucky

5 p.m. FS1 – DePaul at Marquette

5 p.m. SEC Network – Mississippi St. at Alabama

6 p.m. Big Ten – Northwestern at Penn State

6 p.m. CBSSN – Saint Mary’s at San Francisco

7 p.m. ESPN2 – Colorado at Washington State

7 p.m. Pac-12 – Southern California at California

7:30 p.m. SEC Network – Missouri at Tennessee

9 p.m. ESPN2 – Pepperdine at BYU

9:30 p.m. Pac-12 – Oregon State at Oregon

Sunday, Jan. 24

11 a.m. CBSSN – Davidson at Massachusetts

11 a.m. Big Ten – Rutgers at Illinois

1 p.m. CBSSN – Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee

3 p.m. ESPN2 – Memphis at East Carolina

3 p.m. ESPNU – Utah at Washington

3 p.m. CBSSN – Nevada at Wyoming

5 p.m. ESPNU – South Florida at Wichita State

5 p.m. CBSSN – Boston U. at Lafayette

9 p.m. FS1 – San Diego State at Air Force