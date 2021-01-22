Emergency units responding to accident on Halls Ferry

Units with the Vicksburg Fire Department and the Vicksburg Police Department have responded to a 4-vehicle accident on Halls Ferry near Confederate Avenue and Divison Street.

Traffic along that busy section of road, along with connecting roads are either blocked or significantly slowed. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

One vehicle is reportedly overturned, but there is no entrapment reported. There has been no reports thus far on the number or severity of injuries.