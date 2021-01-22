expand
Ad Spot

January 23, 2021

Fire destroys Harrison Street home; family escapes

By Staff Reports

Published 7:14 pm Friday, January 22, 2021

A Vicksburg family is safe but shaken after they were able to escape a devasting house fire Friday evening.

At around 6:45 p.m. Friday, 911 received calls of a fully-involved house fire at a home at the intersection of Harrison and Martha streets.

According to Vicksburg Fire Department Deputy Chief Tim Love, who was the officer in charge of the department’s response, all members of the family were able to make it out of the home that was destroyed by the fire.

“At the time we responded, there were flames showing and we immediately began working to control the fire and protect the neighboring structure,” Love said. He said that soon after firefighters arrived, flames began shooting through the front door.

“Our guys made a really good attack and went through the front door,” Love said, adding that once inside firefighters found two-thirds of the home on fire, including the attic.

He said firefighters were able to then make their way up the stairs and attack the fire in the attic. Love said it took fighters about 45 minutes to completely knock down the fire. As of 8 p.m. Friday, teams were still on hand searching for hot spots in the home.

Fire Chief Craig Danczyk, who was also on hand, said that units were able to keep the fire from spreading to the neighboring home and that the home next door did not appear to suffer any damage to the exterior.

Among the units responding were Platform 1, Ladder 3, Engine 6 and 7, Battalion 1 and Rescue 1 and 2.

Danczyk said there were no reports of injuries either among the family members or responding firefighters.

Officials at the scene did not have any information yet as to what might have caused the fire.

More News

Madison Central thwarts Warren Central’s playoff hopes

Basketball roundup: Lady Flashes lock down Park Place, VHS sweeps Ridgeland, PCA girls win in OT

Warren County residents take part in ‘Bernie’ internet craze

Fire destroys Harrison Street home; family escapes

Local

Warren County residents take part in ‘Bernie’ internet craze

Downtown Vicksburg

Fire destroys Harrison Street home; family escapes

Local

Emergency units responding to accident on Halls Ferry

Crime

Crime reports: Officers respond to multiple burglary calls

Local

‘White wall’ of fog hampers weeks-long search for hunters

Health

Merit Health River Region welcomes new surgeon to its team

BREAKING NEWS

Flaggs qualifies to run for third term

Local

Mississippi Lottery announces Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1B

Crime

Woman charged with child abuse after stabbing children

News

‘Hammering’ Hank Aaron dies at the age of 86

Local

Hinds announces Fall 2020 President’s Scholars

COVID-19

Vicksburg Warren School District provides COVID-19 update to state health officials

Health

Weiland serves as Legislature’s Doctor of the Day

BREAKING NEWS

Pemberton Mall chosen as drive-thru vaccination site

Local

Work on power line causes brief outage

COVID-19

Belmont Gardens residents to receive COVID vaccine

Crime

Dog thrown off Polk Street bridge awaiting owner

COVID-19

Dozens brave rain, long wait for COVID-19 vaccines

Crime

Tallulah man charged with having a stolen gun

Business

Mutual Credit Union celebrates 90th anniversary

Local

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. announces plans to run for re-election

Local

County to give money to city for Kemp Bottom Road bridge project

Local

Vickie Bailey seeks South Ward Alderman seat

Local

Board selects McMillin as Warren County’s interim prosecutor