expand
Ad Spot

January 23, 2021

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr., right, qualifies for the upcoming municipal elections with Vicksburg City Clerk Walter Osborne Friday. Joining Flaggs is his wife, Valencia, center. Flaggs is vying for his third term as Vicksburg's mayor. (John Surratt/The Vicksburg Post)

Flaggs qualifies to run for third term

By John Surratt

Published 12:52 pm Friday, January 22, 2021

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. qualified for re-election to a third term as mayor of Vicksburg on Friday.

Flaggs, who is running as an independent, filed his qualifying papers with City Clerk Walter Osborne in Osborne’s office at City Hall. He is the first candidate to qualify for mayor.

Other qualifiers include Vickie Bailey, Thomas “TJ” Mayfield and Alex Monsour, South Ward alderman, and Michael Mayfield, North Ward Alderman. Monsour and Mayfield are incumbents. The mayor’s salary is $106,520.12 per year. The salary for aldermen is $85,224.67 per year.

To run for office, a candidate must be a registered voter in the city where they plan to run, have never been convicted of bribery, perjury or any other crime punished by a minimum of one year in prison, unless pardoned, and never been convicted of a felony in state or federal court.

To qualify for a party primary, a candidate must submit qualifying papers at least 60 days before the first primary and pay a $10 qualifying fee.

Candidates running as independents must file qualifying papers and a qualifying petition signed by 50 registered voters in the city within 60 days before the first primary election. Independent candidates do not have to pay a filing fee.

To win in the first primary, which is a party primary, a candidate must win by 50 percent of the vote plus one more vote.

The deadline for candidates to qualify for the upcoming municipal elections is Feb. 5 at 5 p.m. All three positions on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen will be contested, first in a primary election April 6 and then in the general election June 8.

By qualifying as an independent, Flaggs’ name will not be on the ballot until the June 8 election.

 

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Madison Central thwarts Warren Central’s playoff hopes

Basketball roundup: Lady Flashes lock down Park Place, VHS sweeps Ridgeland, PCA girls win in OT

Warren County residents take part in ‘Bernie’ internet craze

Fire destroys Harrison Street home; family escapes

Local

Warren County residents take part in ‘Bernie’ internet craze

Downtown Vicksburg

Fire destroys Harrison Street home; family escapes

Local

Emergency units responding to accident on Halls Ferry

Crime

Crime reports: Officers respond to multiple burglary calls

Local

‘White wall’ of fog hampers weeks-long search for hunters

Health

Merit Health River Region welcomes new surgeon to its team

BREAKING NEWS

Flaggs qualifies to run for third term

Local

Mississippi Lottery announces Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1B

Crime

Woman charged with child abuse after stabbing children

News

‘Hammering’ Hank Aaron dies at the age of 86

Local

Hinds announces Fall 2020 President’s Scholars

COVID-19

Vicksburg Warren School District provides COVID-19 update to state health officials

Health

Weiland serves as Legislature’s Doctor of the Day

BREAKING NEWS

Pemberton Mall chosen as drive-thru vaccination site

Local

Work on power line causes brief outage

COVID-19

Belmont Gardens residents to receive COVID vaccine

Crime

Dog thrown off Polk Street bridge awaiting owner

COVID-19

Dozens brave rain, long wait for COVID-19 vaccines

Crime

Tallulah man charged with having a stolen gun

Business

Mutual Credit Union celebrates 90th anniversary

Local

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. announces plans to run for re-election

Local

County to give money to city for Kemp Bottom Road bridge project

Local

Vickie Bailey seeks South Ward Alderman seat

Local

Board selects McMillin as Warren County’s interim prosecutor