‘Hammering’ Hank Aaron dies at the age of 86

Major League Baseball icon and one-time home run champion Hank Aaron died Friday at age 86, according to the Atlanta Braves.

“His death surely will prompt an outpouring of tributes from those who’d known him personally or simply been inspired by a remarkable life lived with relentless dignity and grace in the face of a seemingly endless fountain of hate during his pursuit of a sacred baseball record —714 home runs — held by a white icon, Babe Ruth,” the Braves said in a statement.

Aaron passed Ruth on the all-time home run list on April 8, 1974.

The Mobile, Ala. native played 23 years in the Major Leagues — all with Braves. He retired in 1976.

Aaron debuted with the Milwaukee Braves at the age of 20, in 1954. He was a 25-time All-Star, National League Most Valuable Player (1957) and two-time batting champion. He hit .393 when the Braves won a seven-game World Series against the Yankees in 1957. He was baseball’s home run king for 30 years.