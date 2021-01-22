expand
January 23, 2021

JoAnn O’Bannon Cunningham Black 

By Staff Reports

Published 1:32 pm Friday, January 22, 2021

JoAnn Black, 69, of Tallulah, La. left her earthly home to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Jan. 15, 2021, after a long battle with Prinz-metal Heart Disease. She was born along with her twin sister, Janice O’Bannon Holland, on Aug. 16, 1951, at the old Mercy Hospital in Vicksburg to Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Benjamin O’Bannon, Jr.

JoAnn was raised in Vicksburg and graduated in 1969 from Warren Central High where she was first chair clarinet in the band and a member of the National Honor Society. She was a talented licensed floral designer and spent most of her career in Mississippi and Louisiana.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Mary Leona Harpole O’Bannon and Thomas Benjamin O’Bannon Jr.; her brother, Patrick Wayne O’Bannon; her twin sister, Janice O’Bannon Holland; and her dearly beloved husband, Larry Black of Tallulah.

She was also predeceased by her paternal grandparents “Mi-Mi and Pappaw,” Mrs. Sarah Elizabeth Mann O’Bannon and Thomas Benjamin O’Bannon Sr.; and her maternal grandparents, Mary Emma and Harvey Preston Harpole of northern Mississippi.

She is survived by her only son, Robert Cunningham III of Tallulah, La.; her grandson; her younger sister; Linda Louise O’Bannon RNC (retired) of Calhoun, La.; and youngest brother, John Robert O’Bannon and his wife Christine Johnson O’Bannon of Knoxville, Tenn.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Vicksburg City Cemetery.

Heartfelt thanks go out to the community of Tallulah for all of their loving support at the time of her passing.

