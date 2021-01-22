expand
January 23, 2021

Dr. Matthew Knight

Merit Health River Region welcomes new surgeon to its team

By Staff Reports

Published 1:55 pm Friday, January 22, 2021

Merit Health River Region has announced the addition of Dr. Matthew Knight, general surgeon, to its staff. 

Knight joins the group with certifications through the American Board of Surgery, Advanced Trauma and Cardiac Life Support and Fundaments of Laparoscopic Surgery. He received his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston, Texas and completed his residency at the University of South Alabama Medical Center in Mobile, Ala.

“I like the breadth of cases it allows me to do as well as the large number of people I can help,” Knight said on choosing the general surgery path. “I also enjoy the immediate/almost immediate effect that surgical treatment provides. I like the team atmosphere in the operating room. Everyone is there to do their job to the best of their ability and to help the patient on the table. By working together we help patients.” 

Knight is married to Ryan, a fellow general surgeon. The couple welcomed their first baby boy, Bennett, this year.

Knight is now accepting patients and his office is located on the second floor of Merit Health River Region, 2100 Hwy. 61 North. For additional information, call 601-883-6300.

Services and conditions treated include, but are not limited to: gastrointestinal surgeries, colon and rectal procedures, breast cancer surgery, gall bladder/biliary procedures, hernia surgery, thyroid and parathyroid surgery, upper and lower endoscopy and robotic and laparoscopic procedures.

