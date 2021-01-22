Vicksburg Warren School District provides COVID-19 update to state health officials
As the number of COVID-19 cases in Warren County shows slight — very slight — improvements, the Vicksburg Warren School District continues to track and deal with new cases and potential exposures.
Tuesday, the District issued their weekly COVID-19 activity report to the Mississippi State Department of Health. In it, officials reported a total of 12 positive cases of the virus, along with 88 teachers, staff and/or students quarantined.
Here’s the breakdown of the report by school/facility:
Academy of Innovation
1 new positive case – student
8 quarantined – students
Beechwood Elementary
1 new positive case – student
1 quarantined – teacher/staff
9 quarantined – students
Career and Technical Education Center
1 quarantined – teacher/staff
Dana Road Elementary
1 new positive case – student
River City Early College High School
1 new positive case – student
12 quarantined – students
Redwood Elementary
21 quarantined – students
Sherman Avenue Elementary
1 new positive case – student
2 quarantined – students
Vicksburg High School
1 new positive case – teacher/staff
1 new positive case – student
2 quarantined – teacher/staff
13 quarantined – students
Vicksburg Intermediate School
1 new positive case – student
5 quarantined – students
Warren Central High School
1 new positive case – teacher/staff
12 quarantined – students
Warrenton Elementary
1 new positive case – teacher/staff
Central Office
2 new positive cases
1 quarantined