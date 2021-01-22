expand
Ad Spot

January 23, 2021

‘White wall’ of fog hampers weeks-long search for hunters

By John Surratt

Published 3:03 pm Friday, January 22, 2021

Authorities hope to get back on the Mississippi River after the weather has hampered recent efforts to continue the search for two duck hunters missing since Dec. 3.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said Friday fog on the river has prevented boats from going on the river to continue the search.

“I think Thursday was the first full day we’ve missed,” he said.

The fog, he said, “Laid on the river. It was like a white wall and we just couldn’t get out.”

Pace said the reason boats have not gone out in foggy or rainy weather is problems with visibility.

“It’s just a safety issue with these small skiffs being so close to the water it’s very difficult to see commercial vessels and its hard for them to see us in the fog or if it’s raining,” he said. “It’s very hazardous on the river if the fog or rain reduces visibility.”

Deputies with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and agents with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks have searched the Mississippi River since late on Dec. 3 when Zeb Hughes, 21, from Wesson, and 16-year-old Gunner Palmer of Brookhaven did not return from a planned hunting trip and were reported missing by their families.

The search is more than midway into its second month and has at times been hampered by weather conditions that has included high winds and rain.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Madison Central thwarts Warren Central’s playoff hopes

Basketball roundup: Lady Flashes lock down Park Place, VHS sweeps Ridgeland, PCA girls win in OT

Warren County residents take part in ‘Bernie’ internet craze

Fire destroys Harrison Street home; family escapes

Local

Warren County residents take part in ‘Bernie’ internet craze

Downtown Vicksburg

Fire destroys Harrison Street home; family escapes

Local

Emergency units responding to accident on Halls Ferry

Crime

Crime reports: Officers respond to multiple burglary calls

Local

‘White wall’ of fog hampers weeks-long search for hunters

Health

Merit Health River Region welcomes new surgeon to its team

BREAKING NEWS

Flaggs qualifies to run for third term

Local

Mississippi Lottery announces Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1B

Crime

Woman charged with child abuse after stabbing children

News

‘Hammering’ Hank Aaron dies at the age of 86

Local

Hinds announces Fall 2020 President’s Scholars

COVID-19

Vicksburg Warren School District provides COVID-19 update to state health officials

Health

Weiland serves as Legislature’s Doctor of the Day

BREAKING NEWS

Pemberton Mall chosen as drive-thru vaccination site

Local

Work on power line causes brief outage

COVID-19

Belmont Gardens residents to receive COVID vaccine

Crime

Dog thrown off Polk Street bridge awaiting owner

COVID-19

Dozens brave rain, long wait for COVID-19 vaccines

Crime

Tallulah man charged with having a stolen gun

Business

Mutual Credit Union celebrates 90th anniversary

Local

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. announces plans to run for re-election

Local

County to give money to city for Kemp Bottom Road bridge project

Local

Vickie Bailey seeks South Ward Alderman seat

Local

Board selects McMillin as Warren County’s interim prosecutor