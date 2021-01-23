Coleman nets win No. 600 as St. Al beats Washington

expand
January 24, 2021

St. Aloysius basketball coach Mike Coleman won his 600th career game on Saturday, as his Lady Flashes beat Washington School 34-31.

By Ernest Bowker

Published 6:54 pm Saturday, January 23, 2021

In a span of 24 hours, the St. Aloysius Lady Flashes surpassed last season’s win total and gave their coach a milestone victory.

Elizabeth Theriot made two free throws with a minute to go to give St. Al the lead, and Falyn Lusby hit one more with seven seconds left to seal it as the Lady Flashes beat Washington School 34-31 on Saturday afternoon.

Taylor Chewning scored 14 points and Kendyl Rice had six for St. Al (7-9), which won its second game in as many days. It beat Park Place on Friday night. The back-to-back victories allowed St. Al to surpass last year’s 5-17 record with one game left in the regular season and potentially a few more in the postseason.

Sloan Lackey led Washington School with 11 points.

“We’ve won more and played fewer games,” St. Al coach Mike Coleman said.

Coleman, meanwhile, reached a milestone by earning his 600th career victory as a girls’ basketball coach in Mississippi. His 34-year career has included stints at Vicksburg High, Clinton and Raymond, and he won a state championship with the latter in 2015.

“It just means I’m getting old,” Coleman said with a laugh. “It is good to get. It’s longevity, and being the coach of a lot of good basketball teams.”

Boys
Washington 51, St. Aloysius 43
Joseph Smith and Kell Hodges each made three of Washington School’s eight 3-pointers, and the Generals beat St. Aloysius in a Saturday matinee.

Smith scored 18 of his team-high 20 points in the second half, while Hodges finished with 15.

Isiah Thomas scored a game-high 25 points for St. Al, and was 14-for-19 from the free throw line. Carter Magee added nine points.

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured sports reporters in the paper's 137-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

