Public records: Recent deeds, marriage licenses filed with Warren County

Public records filed at the Warren County Courthouse between Jan. 11 and Jan. 18.

Warranty Deeds

Sara Stevenson Abraham, Sara Stevenson Abraham, Executrix, and Frederick Michael Abraham Estate to Rujul M. Patel and Reena R. Patel, Section 32, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

Sara Abraham Stevenson to Rujul M. Patel and Reena R. Patel, Section 32, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

Sherman Hull and Ollie Hull to William Ross Burney, Lot B Resurvey of Section 21, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.

F. Britton Hill III to Dennis M. Butler and Stacey T. Butler, Lot 14 and Part of Lot 13, Wildwood Estates No. 1.

Jason Turner and Alton Lawrence Sims to James Carrillo and Tasibah Wilson, Lot 30, National Park Addition.

Ben A. Cunningham and Hazel K. Cunningham to Larry Durden and Sharon Durden, Lots 10 and 11, Chotard Lake Estates.

Hyacinth House Holdings LLC to Eastbrook Property LLC, Section 17, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Section 18, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; and Section 23, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

Roman Embry to Omeka Washington, Lot 8, Openwood Plantation No. 1.

Ollie Hardway Jr. and Enid Hardaway to Bobby J. Wesley Jr., Lot 20, Hillcrest No. 1.

Sandra Diane Klemme to Michael David Rowlan, Section 23, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

L&L Investments LLC to Vakia M. McGee and Clara McGee, Lot 1, Benard Acres.

Live Your Dream Homes LLC to Raven N. McNeal, Part of Lot 9, Hawkins Subdivision.

Charles Brent Thomas and Kim Adams Thomas to David McDonald and Betty J. McDonald, Lot 12, Acadia Ridge Part 2.

Springfield II LLC to Scott Alan Warren, Lot 1, Pharr Square 22 Minor Subdivision.