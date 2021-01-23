expand
January 24, 2021

Public records: Recent deeds, marriage licenses filed with Warren County

By Staff Reports

Published 3:59 pm Saturday, January 23, 2021

Public records filed at the Warren County Courthouse between Jan. 11 and Jan. 18.

 

Warranty Deeds

  • Sara Stevenson Abraham, Sara Stevenson Abraham, Executrix, and Frederick Michael Abraham Estate to Rujul M. Patel and Reena R. Patel, Section 32, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.
  • Sara Abraham Stevenson to Rujul M. Patel and Reena R. Patel, Section 32, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.
  • Sherman Hull and Ollie Hull to William Ross Burney, Lot B Resurvey of Section 21, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.
  • F. Britton Hill III to Dennis M. Butler and Stacey T. Butler, Lot 14 and Part of Lot 13, Wildwood Estates No. 1.
  • Jason Turner and Alton Lawrence Sims to James Carrillo and Tasibah Wilson, Lot 30, National Park Addition.
  • Ben A. Cunningham and Hazel K. Cunningham to Larry Durden and Sharon Durden, Lots 10 and 11, Chotard Lake Estates.
  • Hyacinth House Holdings LLC to Eastbrook Property LLC, Section 17, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Section 18, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; and Section 23, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.
  • Roman Embry to Omeka Washington, Lot 8, Openwood Plantation No. 1.
  • Ollie Hardway Jr. and Enid Hardaway to Bobby J. Wesley Jr., Lot 20, Hillcrest No. 1.
  • Sandra Diane Klemme to Michael David Rowlan, Section 23, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.
  • L&L Investments LLC to Vakia M. McGee and Clara McGee, Lot 1, Benard Acres.
  • Live Your Dream Homes LLC to Raven N. McNeal, Part of Lot 9, Hawkins Subdivision.
  • Charles Brent Thomas and Kim Adams Thomas to David McDonald and Betty J. McDonald, Lot 12, Acadia Ridge Part 2.
  • Springfield II LLC to Scott Alan Warren, Lot 1, Pharr Square 22 Minor Subdivision.
  • Linda Watson to Bessie Watson, Part of Lots 2 and 3, E.E. Bell Tract No. 2.

 

Deeds of Trust

  • Johnnie Atkins and Vernice Atkins to Muriel C. Coccaro, Regina Coccaro Canizaro, Rita S. Coccaro, Barton J. Coccaro, Marsha Coccaro Buell, Monetta Coccaro Clark and Joseph A. Coccaro, Lot 5, Coccaro Addition.
  • Jeffrey G. Averett and Bess M. Averett to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 35, Twin Creeks Subdivision part 1B.
  • Jeremy Chad (C) Roach and Alexandra Ellen (G) Roach to BancorpSouth Bank, Part of Lot 4, Twin Creeks Subdivision Pat 1B.
  • Lalisa L. Lindemann to BancorpSouth Bank, Lots 36 & 37, Audubon Hills.
  • Rebecca Jane Nicholas to BancorpSouth Bank, Lot 25, Bellaire No. 4 Revised Survey.
  • Christopher H. Wyatt and Julie P. Wyatt to BankPlus, Section 16, Township 14 North, Range 4 East.
  • Jasmine N. Butler to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 11, Quarters Subdivision Part 1.
  • James Carrillo and Tasibah Wilson to Veterans United Home Loans, Lot 30, National Park Addition.
  • Dana Daigre Hamilton and Thomas Clinton Hamilton to Trustmark National Bank, Section 1, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.
  • Bobby J. Wesley Jr. to Liberty Bank and Trust Co., Lot 20, Hillcrest No. 1.
  • Vakia McGee and Cara McGee to Liberty Bank and Trust Co., Lot 1, Benard Acres.
  • Raven N. McNeal to Open Mortgage LLC, Part of Lot 9, Hawkins Subdivision.
  • Alisha J. Reed to Mississippi Home Corp., Lot 12, South Glen Subdivision.
  • Aretha Segrest to Mississippi Home Corp, Lot 73, Marion Park No. 4, Block A.
  • Brooke R. Southerland and Branan Southerland to Mutual Credit Union, Twin Creeks Subdivision Part 1B.
  • Maurice C. Winston and Patricia J. Wilson to Riverhills Bank, Section 27, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.
  • Luther David Shows and Katie Schultz Shows to Trustmark National Bank, Section 18, Township 16 North, Rang 4 East.
  • Omeka Washington to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 8, Openwood Plantation No. 1.
  • Scott A. Warren to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 1, Pharr Square 22 Minor Subdivision.

 

Marriage Licenses

  • Henry Leonard Bell, 62, Vicksburg, to Brenda Denice Elzie, 60, Vicksburg.
  • Harvey Olen Mathes, 29, Vicksburg, to Jordan Cheyenne Tucker, 26, Vicksburg.
  • Marquez Jarrell Evans, 26, Vicksburg, to April Monique Champion, 27, Vicksburg.

