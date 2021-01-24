expand
January 24, 2021

Walkers cheer themselves on as they tackle the final stretch of the Chill in the Hills 5K on Jan. 16. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)

By Staff Reports

Published 10:00 am Sunday, January 24, 2021

The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email sports@vicksburgpost.com and include the name and phone number of a contact person for your event.

Run Thru History
Registration is now open for the 42nd annual Run Thru History, a 10K run and 5K race walk in Vicksburg.

This year’s race will be held March 6 at 8:30 a.m. It will begin at WaterView Casino on Washington Street and follow a course primarily along Confederate Avenue. A 1-mile children’s fun run will follow the conclusion of the 10K and 5K.
The registration fee is $30 for the 10K and 5K. The Cannonball Run 1-miler is free. Online registration is available at runthruhistory.org, or visit the Purks YMCA to register in person.

For more information visit runthruhistory.org, call the Vicksburg YMCA at 601-638-1071, or email Dorothy Hildebrand at dorothy@vicksburgymca.com

VWAA registration
Registration for the Vicksburg Warren Athletic Association’s 2021 spring baseball season will continue until Feb. 3. The league is open to children ages 3-13.
Online registration will be available at vwaabaseball.org.

The registration fees are $50 for the 3-4-year-olds’ co-ed teeball league, and $75 for all other ages.

For more information, email VWAABaseball@gmail.com

Hinds soccer tryouts
Hinds Community College’s women’s soccer team will host tryouts on Feb. 9, at 7 p.m. at Tom Shepherd Field on the Raymond campus.

The tryout is free. All attendees must bring a copy of their up-to-date physical, cleats, shin guards, and their own water. For more information, contact Lydia Sutcliffe at Lydia.Sutcliffe@hindscc.edu or 601-857-3442.

A tryout form is available at sports.hindscc.edu/sports/womens-soccer.

Ole Miss baseball Forum
The Ole Miss baseball program will host its fifth annual Ladies Forum on Jan. 30.

The Forum is a one-day camp held for women who are interested in learning the ins and outs of the Rebel baseball program and baseball in general. The day starts with check-in at the Olivia and Archie Manning Athletics Performance Center at 8 a.m. From there, participants will spend the day with Rebel coaches, Ole Miss players and Diamond Girls.

Ladies Forum attendees will receive a T-shirt, an individual picture, lanyard with name tag in addition to a number of other giveaways.

During the event, attendees will be able to watch the Rebel baseball team scrimmage from the Diamond Club.

Registration and information can be found at the Ole Miss Baseball Camps website, or by contacting assistant coach Chris Cleary at cmcleary@olemiss.edu or 662-915-6643. Registration ends Jan. 28.

