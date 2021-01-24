expand
Ad Spot

January 25, 2021

The Mississippi State Department of Health has set up a large tent behind Pemberton Mall where a COVID-19 vaccine site will soon be held. Emergency Management officials expect to learn more when the site will be held Monday. (Tim Reeves/The Vicksburg Post)

Warren County COVID-19 vaccine site one step closer to reality

By Tim Reeves

Published 4:11 pm Sunday, January 24, 2021

From city and county leaders to those in the Legislature, Warren County’s advocacy to host a drive-through COVID-19 vaccination site is becoming closer to reality.

Monday, local officials will find out additional details about the site that was recently announced for Warren County. And while the site’s location — Pemberton Mall parking lot — has been finalized and a tent to accommodate medical officials has been set up, little else has been determined.

“We do not have a firm date yet,” Warren County Emergency Management Agency John Elfer said Sunday afternoon. “I hope to find out additional details Monday.”

Elfer said the site is under the control of the Mississippi State Department of Health.

“From this point on, the details as to when vaccines will be available and when registration for appointments can begin will come from the Mississippi State Department of Health,” he said. “Our responsibility was lining up the needed nurses and medical personnel to administer the vaccines.”

Once the date of the drive-through site has been determined, Elfer said the city of Vicksburg is set to provide police, emergency medical services and traffic control. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is also set to offer assistance.

Elfer said the work to get a site has been a long process but the county is “almost there.”

“There has been a lot of moving parts to this. This has been a collaborative effort with a lot of people involved,” Elfer said. “All we want to do is get the vaccine to those who need it, those who want it.”

A list of currently scheduled vaccination sites — set through Jan. 29 — along with links to make appointments online can be found at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,22816,420,976.html#sites.

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim

More News

No shots fired: Incident in Walmart sparks active shooter calls

Crime reports: Gun stolen in Georgia recovered during Vicksburg traffic stop

Louisiana Department of Transportation extending lane closures

Frank Wesley Skinner Jr.

Crime

No shots fired: Incident in Walmart sparks active shooter calls

Crime

Crime reports: Gun stolen in Georgia recovered during Vicksburg traffic stop

Local

Louisiana Department of Transportation extending lane closures

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man chokes, threatens to kill girlfriend

COVID-19

Crime reports: Multiple meth arrests made during weekend traffic stops

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg family discovers man living in their home

Local

Mississippi College releases Fall 2020 president’s list

COVID-19

COVID-19 cases continue to trend lower in Warren County

Downtown Vicksburg

Mayor calls work session on paving, infrastructure

BREAKING NEWS

Jackson announces bid to become Vicksburg’s mayor

Crime

Teen wanted in connection to recent shooting captured

Local

Hinds announces Deans’ Scholars for Fall 2020

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19 vaccination site ‘should’ begin administering vaccines Feb. 1

Local

Entergy working to restore power to hundreds of customers

COVID-19

Warren County COVID-19 vaccine site one step closer to reality

Local

Two weddings within one year kept the Fordice family quite busy

Local

Fire reported at Shamrock Apartments

Local

‘It is bogus’: Officials don’t know what D.C. group is trying to accomplish

Local

Mississippi awards almost $3M in preservation grants; two in Vicksburg

Local

Public records: Recent deeds, marriage licenses filed with Warren County

COVID-19

Doc: COVID vaccination plan for long-term care was ‘faulty’

BREAKING NEWS

Vicksburg completes perfect season by capturing Little Six Championship

Local

Yazoo Backwater Pumps Project gets $11.2 million from Corps

Local

Bowmar students launch digital newspaper — The Leader’s Log