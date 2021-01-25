expand
January 25, 2021

COVID-19 cases continue to trend lower in Warren County

By Tim Reeves

Published 2:25 pm Monday, January 25, 2021

As January is on the doorstep of becoming the worst month of the COVID-19 pandemic in Warren County, the recent trend of new cases in the county is improving.

As of Monday, Warren County has reported 955 new cases of the virus in January, one shy of December’s record mark of 956.

But, even though January will assuredly surpass that number, it appears the spike in new cases has begun to decline. Over the last seven days, Warren County has reported 23.4 new cases per day, a level not seen since early December.

On Jan. 12, Warren County saw its highest 7-day average, when the county was seeing more than 52 new cases per day.

Sadly, though January has already staked its claim as the deadliest month of the pandemic. With the two deaths reported Friday, Warren County has now seen a total of 23 virus-related deaths in January, outpacing the 21 deaths reported in August and in December.

During Monday’s work session, the Warren County Board of Supervisors expressed support of extending the county’s current COVID-19 orders, which are set to expire on Feb. 1. Although there was no information given as to how long the extension would be for, supervisors did say that the orders would remain as they are now, which does include the continuation of a mask mandate.

The 13 new cases reported pushes the total number of cases reported in Warren County during the months-long pandemic to 3,698. The county has also reported 103 virus-related deaths.

The first case of COVID-19 was first reported in Warren County on March 29, while the first virus-related death was confirmed on April 6.

Also during Monday’s work session, Warren County Emergency Management Agency Director John Elfer said a COVID-19 vaccination site has been established in Warren County and should begin administering vaccines beginning Feb. 1. Information on how and where to schedule an appointment will be provided by the Mississippi State Department of Health on their website.

Information on the drive-through site, and a link to register for an appointment, can be found at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,22816,420,976.html. Information on Warren County’s drive-through site had not been uploaded as of 2 p.m. Monday.

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim

