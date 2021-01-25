expand
Ad Spot

January 25, 2021

John Shoemaker

Crime reports: Vicksburg family discovers man living in their home

By Tim Reeves

Published 3:40 pm Monday, January 25, 2021

A family returning to their Washington Street home after a “period of weeks” discovered a Flora man had taken up residence.

On Sunday, at 8:39 p.m., officers responded to an address in the 3800 block of Washington Street in reference to an earlier burglary. The homeowner reported that John Shoemaker, 61, of Flora, had broken into his home and lived there without his permission while the homeowner and his family were out of town.

The homeowner reported that $700 of food was missing, interior doors were taken off their hinges and other damage had been done inside the residence.

Shoemaker was arrested at the scene on a charge of residential burglary.

During his initial court appearance Monday in Vicksburg Municipal Court, Judge Angela Carpenter placed a $40,000 bond on Shoemaker and bound his case over to the grand jury.

 

In other reports:

• On Friday, at 2:39 p.m., officers responded to Shaw Performance, 4295 Halls Ferry Road, in reference to a stolen vehicle. The complainant reported someone broke into his shop taking a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD.

• On Sunday, at 3:26 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1500 block of Military Avenue. The complainant reported an unknown black male fired six shots into the house and ran away. Multiple shell casings were recovered from the street.

• On Sunday, at 5:28 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 1100 block of Harrison Street in reference to a theft. The victim reported someone entered her Kia Optima and stole her wallet.

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim

More News

No shots fired: Incident in Walmart sparks active shooter calls

Crime reports: Gun stolen in Georgia recovered during Vicksburg traffic stop

Louisiana Department of Transportation extending lane closures

Frank Wesley Skinner Jr.

Crime

No shots fired: Incident in Walmart sparks active shooter calls

Crime

Crime reports: Gun stolen in Georgia recovered during Vicksburg traffic stop

Local

Louisiana Department of Transportation extending lane closures

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man chokes, threatens to kill girlfriend

COVID-19

Crime reports: Multiple meth arrests made during weekend traffic stops

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg family discovers man living in their home

Local

Mississippi College releases Fall 2020 president’s list

COVID-19

COVID-19 cases continue to trend lower in Warren County

Downtown Vicksburg

Mayor calls work session on paving, infrastructure

BREAKING NEWS

Jackson announces bid to become Vicksburg’s mayor

Crime

Teen wanted in connection to recent shooting captured

Local

Hinds announces Deans’ Scholars for Fall 2020

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19 vaccination site ‘should’ begin administering vaccines Feb. 1

Local

Entergy working to restore power to hundreds of customers

COVID-19

Warren County COVID-19 vaccine site one step closer to reality

Local

Two weddings within one year kept the Fordice family quite busy

Local

Fire reported at Shamrock Apartments

Local

‘It is bogus’: Officials don’t know what D.C. group is trying to accomplish

Local

Mississippi awards almost $3M in preservation grants; two in Vicksburg

Local

Public records: Recent deeds, marriage licenses filed with Warren County

COVID-19

Doc: COVID vaccination plan for long-term care was ‘faulty’

BREAKING NEWS

Vicksburg completes perfect season by capturing Little Six Championship

Local

Yazoo Backwater Pumps Project gets $11.2 million from Corps

Local

Bowmar students launch digital newspaper — The Leader’s Log