January 25, 2021

Frank Wesley Skinner Jr.

By Staff Reports

Published 4:31 pm Monday, January 25, 2021

Frank Wesley Skinner Jr., 80, passed away Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. He was born April 29, 1940. He was the son of Frank Wesley Skinner Sr. and Venie McCurdy Skinner.

He was a lifelong resident of Vicksburg and Warren County. Mr. Skinner was a member of the 1957 graduation class of Culkin  Academy High School. Mr. Skinner attended Hinds Junior College and Mississippi State University where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering. He retired from Waterways Experiment Station after 33 years of service as a professional engineer.

Mr. Skinner was a lifelong member of St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, where he always lent a helping hand and strong back when needed. Mr. Skinner loved the outdoors where he hunted and fished for many years. He loved gardening and planting trees. He was one of the first members of the Warren County Master Gardeners. He was an avid fan of Mississippi State football.

Mr. Skinner is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his daughter, Amy Skinner Libbey (Chris); and son, Stephen Wesley Skinner; his grandchildren, Adam Christopher Niolet (Catie Marie), Nicholas Louis Niolet, James Allen Skinner and Wesleigh Anna Skinner; brothers, Thomas Lee Skinner and John David Skinner (Grace); numerous nieces and nephews; and special friend Sharon Hanks.

A funeral service will be held at the outdoor chapel of St. Alban’s Episcopal Church on Tuesday, Jan. 26. 2021, at 2 p.m. adhering to COVID-19 protocol. Interment will follow immediately in the St. Alban’s cemetery. Fisher-Riles  Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial to St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 5930 Warriors Trail, Vicksburg, MS 39180.

