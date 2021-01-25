expand
January 25, 2021

Hinds announces Deans’ Scholars for Fall 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 10:49 am Monday, January 25, 2021

RAYMOND — Hinds Community College has announced the Deans’ Scholars for the Fall 2020 semester. Deans’ Scholars are those students with a cumulative 3.5 to 3.9-grade point average.

  • Tyraneika Anderson of Hermanville
  • Journei Barnes of Hermanville
  • John Bell of Hermanville
  • Jonise Bell of Hermanville
  • Sarah Wilson of Hermanville
  • Kyra Lewis of Hollandale
  • Tadarrius Williams of Hollandale
  • Kayla Ursin of Monticello
  • Tennia Carter of New Hebron
  • Estela Casas of New Hebron
  • Qwuaeisha Davis of Pattison
  • Zania Brown of Port Gibson
  • Anna Cain of Port Gibson
  • Theresa Claiborne of Port Gibson
  • David Doyle of Port Gibson
  • Jalen Glass of Port Gibson
  • Edward Kinnard of Port Gibson
  • Veronica McCalpin of Port Gibson
  • Orland Porterpan of Port Gibson
  • JC Shorter of Port Gibson
  • Spencer Azlin of Redwood
  • Devin Montgomery of Redwood
  • Brayden Ray of Redwood
  • Likeyshia Ritcherson of Redwood
  • Anna Jones of Rolling Fork
  • Kyra Barnes of Utica
  • Johnlynn Collins of Utica
  • Kymoria Daniels of Utica
  • Lillie Fisher of Utica
  • I’lekia Frazier of Utica
  • Kaniya Griffin of Utica
  • Kyle Hubbard of Utica
  • Samuel Jamison of Utica
  • Tyler Magee of Utica
  • Wytavious McPherson of Utica
  • Keylin Ruiz of Utica
  • Katrina Smith of Utica
  • Ashley Ainsworth of Vicksburg
  • Yasmine Anderson of Vicksburg
  • Zaria Anderson of Vicksburg
  • Michael Andrews of Vicksburg
  • Kari Arthur of Vicksburg
  • Jada Banks of Vicksburg
  • Allie Barnes of Vicksburg
  • Markeeta Barnes of Vicksburg
  • Kristen Beal of Vicksburg
  • Christiana Beard of Vicksburg
  • Sarah Beck of Vicksburg
  • Devin Bell of Vicksburg
  • Macy Broome of Vicksburg
  • Adeline Buckner of Vicksburg
  • Taylor Byrne of Vicksburg
  • Rena Cain of Vicksburg
  • Tristan Calaway of Vicksburg
  • Jasmin Carpenter of Vicksburg
  • Crystal Caston of Vicksburg
  • Dej’a Caston of Vicksburg
  • Aayana Chapman of Vicksburg
  • Natalie Clanton of Vicksburg
  • Latoya Clark of Vicksburg
  • Andrew Cochran of Vicksburg
  • Alexis Cook of Vicksburg
  • Ali Cook of Vicksburg
  • Kristofer Cook of Vicksburg
  • Antonnea Cooper of Vicksburg
  • Karys Creel of Vicksburg
  • Brianna Daughtry of Vicksburg
  • Kala Davis of Vicksburg
  • Monica Davis of Vicksburg
  • Felicity Delgado of Vicksburg
  • Theresa Delgado of Vicksburg
  • David Doyle of Vicksburg
  • Emme Eaton of Vicksburg
  • Evan Emory of Vicksburg
  • Jada Erves of Vicksburg
  • Robert Fleming of Vicksburg
  • Alexis Foster of Vicksburg
  • Bethany Foster of Vicksburg
  • Kayla Foster of Vicksburg
  • Holden Ginn of Vicksburg
  • Aaron Greene of Vicksburg
  • Joseph Greer of Vicksburg
  • Jada Guise of Vicksburg
  • Addie Hale of Vicksburg
  • Logan Hardin of Vicksburg
  • Kiyah Hawkins of Vicksburg
  • Kynan Heath of Vicksburg
  • Kara Hendricks of Vicksburg
  • Elizabeth Hilderbrand of Vicksburg
  • Cameron Hoofman of Vicksburg
  • Garrett Hopkins of Vicksburg
  • Ty’keem Hull of Vicksburg
  • Sarah Jabour of Vicksburg
  • Trimeka Jackson of Vicksburg
  • Dora James of Vicksburg
  • Michael Jennings of Vicksburg
  • Latasha Johnson of Vicksburg
  • Reginald Johnson of Vicksburg
  • Blake Knighton of Vicksburg
  • Jacob Leist of Vicksburg
  • John Lewis of Vicksburg
  • Jalen Love of Vicksburg
  • Michael Mangle of Vicksburg
  • Syniya Mangle of Vicksburg
  • Dalton May of Vicksburg
  • Shelton Miller of Vicksburg
  • Zane Monsour of Vicksburg
  • Corey Moore of Vicksburg
  • Shelby Muirhead of Vicksburg
  • Taylor O’Leary of Vicksburg
  • Ethan Patel of Vicksburg
  • Kangana Patel of Vicksburg
  • Brooke Patterson of Vicksburg
  • Lisa Rancher of Vicksburg
  • Caetlyn Roy of Vicksburg
  • Faith Sanders of Vicksburg
  • Zachary Shedd of Vicksburg
  • Destini Sims of Vicksburg
  • T’onna Sims of Vicksburg
  • Sydnie Smith of Vicksburg
  • Ronesha Sorells of Vicksburg
  • Elizabeth Spangler of Vicksburg
  • Shreya Surti of Vicksburg
  • Victoria Talbott of Vicksburg
  • Ryan Theriot of Vicksburg
  • Myra Thomas of Vicksburg
  • Jeannie Trest of Vicksburg
  • Elizabeth Tucker of Vicksburg
  • Selena Vasquez of Vicksburg
  • Jacob Walker of Vicksburg
  • Alaina Warnock of Vicksburg
  • Alexis Washington of Vicksburg
  • Macy Watts of Vicksburg
  • Amber Wheelock of Vicksburg
  • Carrie Whitehead of Vicksburg
  • Jonathan Williams of Vicksburg
  • Latrina Williams of Vicksburg
  • Michael Williams of Vicksburg
  • Richard Willis of Vicksburg
  • Willis Wolfe of Vicksburg
  • Diamond Woods of Vicksburg
  • Margaret Wooten of Vicksburg

