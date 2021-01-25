Hinds announces Deans’ Scholars for Fall 2020
RAYMOND — Hinds Community College has announced the Deans’ Scholars for the Fall 2020 semester. Deans’ Scholars are those students with a cumulative 3.5 to 3.9-grade point average.
- Tyraneika Anderson of Hermanville
- Journei Barnes of Hermanville
- John Bell of Hermanville
- Jonise Bell of Hermanville
- Sarah Wilson of Hermanville
- Kyra Lewis of Hollandale
- Tadarrius Williams of Hollandale
- Kayla Ursin of Monticello
- Tennia Carter of New Hebron
- Estela Casas of New Hebron
- Qwuaeisha Davis of Pattison
- Zania Brown of Port Gibson
- Anna Cain of Port Gibson
- Theresa Claiborne of Port Gibson
- David Doyle of Port Gibson
- Jalen Glass of Port Gibson
- Edward Kinnard of Port Gibson
- Veronica McCalpin of Port Gibson
- Orland Porterpan of Port Gibson
- JC Shorter of Port Gibson
- Spencer Azlin of Redwood
- Devin Montgomery of Redwood
- Brayden Ray of Redwood
- Likeyshia Ritcherson of Redwood
- Anna Jones of Rolling Fork
- Kyra Barnes of Utica
- Johnlynn Collins of Utica
- Kymoria Daniels of Utica
- Lillie Fisher of Utica
- I’lekia Frazier of Utica
- Kaniya Griffin of Utica
- Kyle Hubbard of Utica
- Samuel Jamison of Utica
- Tyler Magee of Utica
- Wytavious McPherson of Utica
- Keylin Ruiz of Utica
- Katrina Smith of Utica
- Ashley Ainsworth of Vicksburg
- Yasmine Anderson of Vicksburg
- Zaria Anderson of Vicksburg
- Michael Andrews of Vicksburg
- Kari Arthur of Vicksburg
- Jada Banks of Vicksburg
- Allie Barnes of Vicksburg
- Markeeta Barnes of Vicksburg
- Kristen Beal of Vicksburg
- Christiana Beard of Vicksburg
- Sarah Beck of Vicksburg
- Devin Bell of Vicksburg
- Macy Broome of Vicksburg
- Adeline Buckner of Vicksburg
- Taylor Byrne of Vicksburg
- Rena Cain of Vicksburg
- Tristan Calaway of Vicksburg
- Jasmin Carpenter of Vicksburg
- Crystal Caston of Vicksburg
- Dej’a Caston of Vicksburg
- Aayana Chapman of Vicksburg
- Natalie Clanton of Vicksburg
- Latoya Clark of Vicksburg
- Andrew Cochran of Vicksburg
- Alexis Cook of Vicksburg
- Ali Cook of Vicksburg
- Kristofer Cook of Vicksburg
- Antonnea Cooper of Vicksburg
- Karys Creel of Vicksburg
- Brianna Daughtry of Vicksburg
- Kala Davis of Vicksburg
- Monica Davis of Vicksburg
- Felicity Delgado of Vicksburg
- Theresa Delgado of Vicksburg
- David Doyle of Vicksburg
- Emme Eaton of Vicksburg
- Evan Emory of Vicksburg
- Jada Erves of Vicksburg
- Robert Fleming of Vicksburg
- Alexis Foster of Vicksburg
- Bethany Foster of Vicksburg
- Kayla Foster of Vicksburg
- Holden Ginn of Vicksburg
- Aaron Greene of Vicksburg
- Joseph Greer of Vicksburg
- Jada Guise of Vicksburg
- Addie Hale of Vicksburg
- Logan Hardin of Vicksburg
- Kiyah Hawkins of Vicksburg
- Kynan Heath of Vicksburg
- Kara Hendricks of Vicksburg
- Elizabeth Hilderbrand of Vicksburg
- Cameron Hoofman of Vicksburg
- Garrett Hopkins of Vicksburg
- Ty’keem Hull of Vicksburg
- Sarah Jabour of Vicksburg
- Trimeka Jackson of Vicksburg
- Dora James of Vicksburg
- Michael Jennings of Vicksburg
- Latasha Johnson of Vicksburg
- Reginald Johnson of Vicksburg
- Blake Knighton of Vicksburg
- Jacob Leist of Vicksburg
- John Lewis of Vicksburg
- Jalen Love of Vicksburg
- Michael Mangle of Vicksburg
- Syniya Mangle of Vicksburg
- Dalton May of Vicksburg
- Shelton Miller of Vicksburg
- Zane Monsour of Vicksburg
- Corey Moore of Vicksburg
- Shelby Muirhead of Vicksburg
- Taylor O’Leary of Vicksburg
- Ethan Patel of Vicksburg
- Kangana Patel of Vicksburg
- Brooke Patterson of Vicksburg
- Lisa Rancher of Vicksburg
- Caetlyn Roy of Vicksburg
- Faith Sanders of Vicksburg
- Zachary Shedd of Vicksburg
- Destini Sims of Vicksburg
- T’onna Sims of Vicksburg
- Sydnie Smith of Vicksburg
- Ronesha Sorells of Vicksburg
- Elizabeth Spangler of Vicksburg
- Shreya Surti of Vicksburg
- Victoria Talbott of Vicksburg
- Ryan Theriot of Vicksburg
- Myra Thomas of Vicksburg
- Jeannie Trest of Vicksburg
- Elizabeth Tucker of Vicksburg
- Selena Vasquez of Vicksburg
- Jacob Walker of Vicksburg
- Alaina Warnock of Vicksburg
- Alexis Washington of Vicksburg
- Macy Watts of Vicksburg
- Amber Wheelock of Vicksburg
- Carrie Whitehead of Vicksburg
- Jonathan Williams of Vicksburg
- Latrina Williams of Vicksburg
- Michael Williams of Vicksburg
- Richard Willis of Vicksburg
- Willis Wolfe of Vicksburg
- Diamond Woods of Vicksburg
- Margaret Wooten of Vicksburg