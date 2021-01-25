Mississippi College releases Fall 2020 president’s list

CLINTON — The Mississippi College Office of Academic Affairs has announced the students named to the president’s list for the Fall 2020 semester.

To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must maintain a 4.0-grade point average, based on a 4.0 system. The student must take a full course load of at least 12 semester hours of undergraduate credit with all academic courses impacting their grade point average.

Lauren Davis of Vicksburg

of Lydia Fraley of Vicksburg

of Xian Hadia of Vicksburg

of Julia Jackson of Vicksburg

of Joseph Lane of New Hebron

of Emma Lingle of Vicksburg

of Amelia Morehead of Wesson

of Aaron Plunkett of Monticello

of Hannah Rutland of Ruth

of Abigail Spires of Vicksburg