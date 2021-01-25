expand
January 25, 2021

Kentavious Ford

Teen wanted in connection to recent shooting captured

By Tim Reeves

Published 1:01 pm Monday, January 25, 2021

A Vicksburg teenager wanted in connection to shooting at his ex-girlfriend earlier this month is in custody.

Kentavious Ford, 17, was arrested after a drawn-out foot chase with police officers Monday near First East Street.

Ford is accused of shooting at a 2006 Ford Taurus in which an ex-girlfriend was a passenger, hitting it twice in the rear. None of the three occupants were injured. The shooting took place in the 2100 block of Oak Street on Jan. 14.

At the time of his arrest Monday, Ford was being sought on warrants for shooting into an occupied vehicle and attempted aggravated assault.

Also, at the time of the shooting and his arrest, Ford was out on a $75,000 bond from a September incident where Ford was charged with shooting into a car near the intersection of First East Street and Adams Street.

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

