January 26, 2021

Appointments open up for Warren County COVID-19 vaccination site

By Tim Reeves

Published 10:32 am Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Even before local officials could publicize that appointments for the drive-through COVID-19 vaccination site in Warren County were open, residents were already flocking to the online portal to make reservations.

“In just a few minutes, before we could even get the word out, people are already registering,” Warren County Emergency Management Agency Director John Elfer said. “People are monitoring that website and as soon as they saw our site become available, they were registering.”

Elfer said the demand is extremely high among local residents to get the vaccine, which led to Warren County being selected as a site by the Mississippi State Department of Health for a drive-through location.

The site, which is located in the back parking lot of the former Vicksburg Mall — now called Uptown Vicksburg — will provide 200 doses per day each Monday, Wednesday and Friday beginning Feb. 1.

Elfer said given the demand, it is his hope that Warren County could expand vaccine services to more days, but it depends on the availability of vaccines and healthcare workers available to administer the shots.

To register for an appointment online, visit https://covidvaccine.umc.edu/. If you have any questions or concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine, call 877-978-6453.

