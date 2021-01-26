expand
January 26, 2021

Archie Lacey

By Staff Reports

Published 10:14 am Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Archie Lacey passed away on Nov. 17, 2020, in San Monica, Calif. He was the oldest of 15 siblings and a 1961 graduate of Rosa A. Temple High School. After graduation, he left Vicksburg to permanently live in Santa Monica, Calif. He was very proud of his over a 40-year career in sales, construction and electrical work.

Preceded in death by his parents, Laura Brown Anderson, Leroy Lacey, and Eugene Anderson Sr.; one brother, David “Jones” Anderson; and one sister, Carrol Ann Anderson.

He leaves to cherish his memories one daughter; Cheryn Lacey, Las Vegas, Nev.; two sons, Eric Lacey, Cincinnati, Ohio and Matthew Lacey, Castor, La.; one granddaughter, Wren, Las Vegas, Nev.; eight brothers, James (Gisele) Anderson Sr., Garland, Texas, Larry (Diane) Anderson, Blythewood, S.C.; Eugene Jr. (Patricia), Austin, Curtis, Melvin, Carl, and Howard Anderson, Vicksburg; four sisters, Barbara (Kevin) Smith, Lithonia, Ga.; Mary Anderson, Irma Lee (Virdell Sr) Lewis and Lula (Albert) Butler, Vicksburg; two uncles, Jack (Vickie) Brown Jr., Los Angeles and Charlie (Alma) Brown, Vicksburg; a host of over 100 nieces, nephews, other family and friends all over California and Mississippi.

Due to Covid, Archie was finally laid to rest on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Inglewood Cemetery Mortuary in Inglewood, Calif.

