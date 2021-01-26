expand
January 27, 2021

St. Aloysius soccer goal keeper Chase Tucker had 12 saves in a 5-2 win over Washington School on Monday.

Flashes rout Washington on the pitch

By Staff Reports

Published 3:06 pm Tuesday, January 26, 2021

St. Aloysius kept pushing toward a berth in the MAIS boys’ soccer playoffs by beating Washington School on Monday.

Reed Bourne and John Ellis Montgomery scored two goals apiece as the Flashes beat Washington 5-2 at Sports Force Parks.

Wes Warnock netted St. Al’s other goal, while Cooper Madison had two assists. Will Dowe also had an assist.

Chase Tucker made a dozen saves for the Flashes (6-2) in goal.

In the junior varsity game, Sam Hall and Jack Dickerson each scored a goal, Robert Lee had an assist, and Dalton Windham made four saves as the Flashes won 2-1.

St. Al will return to action Thursday, against Pillow at home. The varsity game will begin at 4:30 p.m. and the junior varsity will follow at 6.

