January 26, 2021

St. Aloysius basketball player Kendyl Rice scored a team-high 10 points in a 53-31 loss to Hillcrest Christian on Monday. Rice was one of five senior basketball players honored on the team’s senior night.

Hillcrest snaps Lady Flashes’ winning streak

By Staff Reports

Published 11:07 am Tuesday, January 26, 2021

The St. Aloysius Lady Flashes got a balanced scoring effort on Monday night, but the final score against Hillcrest Christian was not the same.

Amber Scott totaled 19 points, Kendal Bankston scored 13 and Aaliyah Dixon nine as Hillcrest beat St. Al 53-31.

Hillcrest eased out to a 13-point lead at halftime, and then outscored the Lady Flashes 18-4 in the third quarter to take a 49-22 lead. Bankston scored eight of her 13 points in the third quarter.

Kendyl Rice led St. Al (7-10) with 10 points, while Taylor Chewning and Marissa Jabour scored six each. Madi Mathews added five points and Elizabeth Theriot four for St. Al, which had a two-game winning streak snapped while playing its fifth game in eight days.

St. Al will finish the regular season on Thursday, with a road trip to Madison-St. Joseph at 6 p.m.

Boys
Hillcrest 97, St. Aloysius 70
Nash Durr scored 21 points, Kentavion Hogan and Joshua Holley finished with 19 apiece, and Hillcrest Christian took care of St. Aloysius (3-14) on Monday.

Hillcrest scored 31 points in the first quarter and led 54-28 at halftime.

Isiah Thomas led St. Al with 26 points and Padre Gray scored 25. Thomas had 14 points in the second half, while Gray scored 16 of his total in the fourth quarter.

Monday was senior night for St. Al. Boys’ players Isiah and Kevin Thomas were honored between games, as were girls’ players Taylor Chewning, Kendyl Rice and Julia Liggett.

