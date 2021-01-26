VWSD provides weekly update on COVID-19 activity within schools
In its weekly COVID-19 activity report to the Mississippi State Department of Health, the Vicksburg Warren School District announced six positive cases involving students and eight positive cases involving school personnel.
In the report, the District also reported 31 students were quarantined due to possible exposure, while one teacher/staff was quarantined.
The report is for the period between Jan. 15 through Jan. 22.
Below is a breakdown of COVID-19 activity by individual school:
Beechwood Elementary
- 1 new positive case – teacher/staff
- 1 new positive case – student
- 1 quarantined – teacher/staff
- 16 quarantined – student
Bowmar Avenue Elementary
- 2 new positive cases – teacher/staff
- 1 new quarantined – student
Career and Technical Education Center
- 1 new positive case – teacher/staff
River City Early College
- 1 new positive case – student
Sherman Avenue Elementary
- 1 new positive case – teacher/staff
South Park Elementary School
- 1 new positive case – student
- 2 quarantined – students
Vicksburg Intermediate School
- 3 new positive cases – students
- 12 quarantined – students
Warren Central High School
- 2 new positive cases – teachers/staff
Central Office
- 1 new positive case