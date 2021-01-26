expand
January 26, 2021

VWSD provides weekly update on COVID-19 activity within schools

By Tim Reeves

Published 11:43 am Tuesday, January 26, 2021

In its weekly COVID-19 activity report to the Mississippi State Department of Health, the Vicksburg Warren School District announced six positive cases involving students and eight positive cases involving school personnel.

In the report, the District also reported 31 students were quarantined due to possible exposure, while one teacher/staff was quarantined.

The report is for the period between Jan. 15 through Jan. 22.

 

Below is a breakdown of COVID-19 activity by individual school:

Beechwood Elementary

  • 1 new positive case – teacher/staff
  • 1 new positive case – student
  • 1 quarantined – teacher/staff
  • 16 quarantined – student

 

Bowmar Avenue Elementary

  • 2 new positive cases – teacher/staff
  • 1 new quarantined – student

 

Career and Technical Education Center

  • 1 new positive case – teacher/staff

 

River City Early College

  • 1 new positive case – student

 

Sherman Avenue Elementary

  • 1 new positive case – teacher/staff

 

South Park Elementary School

  • 1 new positive case – student
  • 2 quarantined – students

 

Vicksburg Intermediate School

  • 3 new positive cases – students
  • 12 quarantined – students

 

Warren Central High School

  • 2 new positive cases – teachers/staff

 

Central Office

  • 1 new positive case

