Funeral services for Willie Albert Wheeler will be Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home, with Bishop Edward Knight officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at the funeral home from 6 to 7 p.m. with strict adherence to the CDC social guidelines. Facial coverings must be worn inside the building.

Willie Albert Wheeler passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in his home surrounded by family and friends. He was 75. He was retired from APAC as a heavy equipment operator.

He was preceded in death by his father, Luther Johnson; mother, Zellie Robinson; brother, Jerry Williams; and sister, Mattie Williams.

He is survived by his wife, Bobbie Wheeler of Vicksburg; his sons Jerry Wheeler and Willie Wheeler, both of Vicksburg; his daughters, Gloria R. Jackson and Brenda Williams, both of Vicksburg; his brothers, Otha Robinson, Tommy Robinson and J.D. Robinson, all of St. Louis, Mo., and Luke Johnson of Kansas City, Mo.; his sisters, Earnestine Lee of Chicago, Diane Tate, Olivia Burage of St. Louis, Mo., and Karen Johnson of Kansas City, Mo.; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and others.