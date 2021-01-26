expand
Ad Spot

January 27, 2021

Willie Albert Wheeler

By Staff Reports

Published 5:36 pm Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Funeral services for Willie Albert Wheeler will be Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home, with Bishop Edward Knight officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at the funeral home from 6 to 7 p.m. with strict adherence to the CDC social guidelines. Facial coverings must be worn inside the building.

Willie Albert Wheeler passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in his home surrounded by family and friends. He was 75. He was retired from APAC as a heavy equipment operator.  

He was preceded in death by his father, Luther Johnson; mother, Zellie Robinson; brother, Jerry Williams; and sister, Mattie Williams.  

He is survived by his wife, Bobbie Wheeler of Vicksburg; his sons Jerry Wheeler and Willie Wheeler, both of Vicksburg; his daughters, Gloria R. Jackson and Brenda Williams, both of Vicksburg; his brothers, Otha Robinson, Tommy Robinson and J.D. Robinson, all of St. Louis, Mo., and Luke Johnson of Kansas City, Mo.; his sisters, Earnestine Lee of Chicago, Diane Tate, Olivia Burage of St. Louis, Mo., and Karen Johnson of Kansas City, Mo.; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and others.

More News

Crime reports: Teen faces multiple felonies connected to shooting at ex-girlfriend

Crime reports: Car stolen from Vicksburg dealership recovered in Greenville

Suspect connected to October homicide captured

Utility audit helps city get $1.9 million in added revenue

Crime

Crime reports: Teen faces multiple felonies connected to shooting at ex-girlfriend

Crime

Crime reports: Car stolen from Vicksburg dealership recovered in Greenville

BREAKING NEWS

Suspect connected to October homicide captured

Local

Utility audit helps city get $1.9 million in added revenue

Business

City seeks Legislature’s approval to give annual supplement to MCITy

Local

Nice surprise: Vicksburg receives higher-than-expected Use Tax revenues from State

Local

Late-night accident kills two in Claiborne County

Local

Animal shelter finishes year with low population, spikes again in early 2021

Local

Bridge flag honors Coleman’s distinguished service

Local

Transcript: Gov. Reeves delivers State of the State Address

COVID-19

VWSD provides weekly update on COVID-19 activity within schools

Local

City OK’s contract for road extension, pickleball courts

COVID-19

Appointments quickly fill up at Warren County COVID-19 vaccination site

Crime

No shots fired: Incident in Walmart sparks active shooter calls

Crime

Crime reports: Gun stolen in Georgia recovered during Vicksburg traffic stop

Local

Louisiana Department of Transportation extending lane closures

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man chokes, threatens to kill girlfriend

Crime

Crime reports: Multiple meth arrests made during weekend traffic stops

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg family discovers man living in their home

Local

Mississippi College releases Fall 2020 president’s list

COVID-19

COVID-19 cases continue to trend lower in Warren County

Downtown Vicksburg

Mayor calls work session on paving, infrastructure

BREAKING NEWS

Jackson announces bid to become Vicksburg’s mayor

Crime

Teen wanted in connection to recent shooting captured