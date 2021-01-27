expand
January 27, 2021

Layla Carter scored a game-high 16 points for Vicksburg High in a 74-31 win over Provine on Tuesday.

Basketball roundup: Missy Gators clinch No. 1 seed; Kivett doubles up for Tallulah

By Staff Reports

Published 10:44 am Wednesday, January 27, 2021

The Vicksburg Missy Gators checked one milestone off their to-do list on Tuesday night.

Layla Carter scored 10 of her team-high 16 points in the first quarter, and six players scored at least eight points as the Missy Gators demolished Provine 74-31 to clinch the No. 1 seed in the MHSAA Region 4-5A tournament next month.

Vicksburg (14-5, 5-0 Region 4-5A) won for the 11th time in 12 games — and seventh in a row — and now has a two-game lead on second-place Ridgeland with one region game remaining. The Missy Gators play at Provine (3-4, 1-2) on Friday night. The region tournament is Feb. 8-12, also at Provine.

Vicksburg won last year’s region tournament and will be a heavy favorite to repeat after winning all of its league games this season by at least 11 points. The latest demolition job of Provine was over quickly, as the Missy Gators jumped out to a 21-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and led 42-10 at halftime.

Kalia Bland and Cynia Johnson contributed 10 points apiece to the balanced scoring effort, while Destini Sims scored nine points and Kierra James had eight.

Clinton 59, Warren Central 30
Arianna Durrell finished with 18 points and Taelar Felton scored 16 as Clinton (10-4, 4-1 MHSAA Region 4-6A) dispatched Warren Central (5-14, 2-3) on Tuesday.

Warren Central only scored one point in the first quarter — a free throw by Zy’kerri Segrest — and trailed 38-6 at halftime. Segrest led the Lady Vikes with seven points. Alaila Bracey, Ta’Miya Sims and Deanna Atkins scored six apiece.

Alivia Barton added eight points for Clinton, while Kenijha Flowers had nine points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

Manchester 52, Porter’s Chapel 38
Yakia Burns led three Porter’s Chapel Academy players in double figures with 15 points, but the Lady Eagles (17-6) lost to Manchester Academy.

Tiara Sims made three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points for PCA, and Zyer Smith scored 10.

Tallulah Academy 46, Riverdale 42
Faith Kivett had her second double-double in as many days, with 20 points and 19 rebounds, to lead Tallulah Academy past Riverdale.

Faith Kivett

Summer Fortenberry added six points for Tallulah.

Kivett also had a double-double Monday in a 46-36 win over Prairie View Academy. She totaled 24 points, 10 rebounds, seven steals and four assists in that game.

Tallulah will host Mt. Salus Thursday at 6 p.m.

Boys
Clinton 60, Warren Central 33
Omarion Luss made three 3-pointers in the first half to help Clinton build an 18-point lead by the break, and the Arrows (14-0, 5-0 Region 4-6A) cruised past Warren Central in a boys’ basketball game Tuesday.

Luss finished with 14 points. Kimani Hamilton made four 3-pointers in the game and totaled a game-high 18 points, while Micheal Bell scored eight.

Elliott Ferguson led Warren Central with 11 points and Darrton Allen scored seven.

Warren Central will host Madison Central in a girls-boys doubleheader Friday at 6 p.m., at Vicksburg Junior High.

Manchester 36, Porter’s Chapel 31
Lawson Selby had 15 points and five rebounds for Porter’s Chapel Academy, and Chris Taylor added seven points, but Manchester held off the Eagles in a low-scoring game on Tuesday.

