expand
Ad Spot

January 27, 2021

Jackson State football on hold because of COVID

By Staff Reports

Published 2:55 pm Wednesday, January 27, 2021

JACKSON — Jackson State’s football team has suspended all team activities due to COVID-19 issues and contact tracing within the program.

No timetable was immediately set for a return to preseason workouts. WJTV-TV in Jackson reported Wednesday that the team has been on pause since last week.

Jackson State is scheduled to begin its spring 2021 season — and the Deion Sanders era as head coach — on Sunday, Feb, 21, against Edward Waters. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson.

More News

Crime reports: Teen faces multiple felonies connected to shooting at ex-girlfriend

Crime reports: Car stolen from Vicksburg dealership recovered in Greenville

Suspect connected to October homicide captured

Utility audit helps city get $1.9 million in added revenue

Crime

Crime reports: Teen faces multiple felonies connected to shooting at ex-girlfriend

Crime

Crime reports: Car stolen from Vicksburg dealership recovered in Greenville

BREAKING NEWS

Suspect connected to October homicide captured

Local

Utility audit helps city get $1.9 million in added revenue

Business

City seeks Legislature’s approval to give annual supplement to MCITy

Local

Nice surprise: Vicksburg receives higher-than-expected Use Tax revenues from State

Local

Late-night accident kills two in Claiborne County

Local

Animal shelter finishes year with low population, spikes again in early 2021

Local

Bridge flag honors Coleman’s distinguished service

Local

Transcript: Gov. Reeves delivers State of the State Address

COVID-19

VWSD provides weekly update on COVID-19 activity within schools

Local

City OK’s contract for road extension, pickleball courts

COVID-19

Appointments quickly fill up at Warren County COVID-19 vaccination site

Crime

No shots fired: Incident in Walmart sparks active shooter calls

Crime

Crime reports: Gun stolen in Georgia recovered during Vicksburg traffic stop

Local

Louisiana Department of Transportation extending lane closures

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man chokes, threatens to kill girlfriend

Crime

Crime reports: Multiple meth arrests made during weekend traffic stops

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg family discovers man living in their home

Local

Mississippi College releases Fall 2020 president’s list

COVID-19

COVID-19 cases continue to trend lower in Warren County

Downtown Vicksburg

Mayor calls work session on paving, infrastructure

BREAKING NEWS

Jackson announces bid to become Vicksburg’s mayor

Crime

Teen wanted in connection to recent shooting captured