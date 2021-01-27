expand
January 27, 2021

Late-night accident kills two in Claiborne County

By Tim Reeves

Published 7:08 am Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Two people were killed late Tuesday in a one-vehicle accident on U.S. 61 in Claiborne County.

According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to an accident near Traceway in Claiborne County at around 11 p.m.

Early reports show that Mercury Grand Marquis was traveling southbound on U.S. 61 when the driver lost control and collided with a tree. The driver and the front passenger were killed. There was no one else in the vehicle.

Officials Wednesday identified the driver as Marvin Williams, 36, of Lorman. The passenger killed in the accident was Jason Baker, 44, of Port Gibson.

While the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the cause of the accident remains under investigation, officials did state that “alcohol and Speed may have played a factor in the crash.”

