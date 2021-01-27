More COVID-19 vaccine appointments opened up for Warren County’s drive-thru site
Warren County officials confirmed that more appointments have been opened up for Warren County’s COVID-19 vaccination site beginning Monday.
To receive an appointment, visit https://covidvaccine.umc.edu/.
Officials said more vaccine appointments have been opened up for Monday, Wednesday and Friday, but, they are likely to go quick.
The drive-thru site is located in the back parking lot of Uptown Vicksburg, formerly Vicksburg Mall.