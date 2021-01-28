expand
January 29, 2021

Vicksburg Warren School District Superintendent Chad Shealy

Board of Trustees extend Shealy’s contract through 2024

By Tim Reeves

Published 7:02 pm Thursday, January 28, 2021

The Vicksburg Warren School District Board of Trustees continued to show their support of the leadership Superintendent Chad Shealy has provided, approving a 3-year contract extension and raise.

The contract, approved during Thursday’s board meeting, carries Shealy through June 30, 2024, and increases his annual salary to $190,800.

“I have often said that we have the best board in the state of Mississippi,” Shealy said. “They have made countless decisions about our path forward, always keeping their commitment of doing what is best for the children of this community. I am both humbled and excited about their ongoing support. I don’t want to be anywhere else but Vicksburg.”

Shealy was hired as superintendent in October 2013 at a salary of $120,000 a year. He replaced Elizabeth Swinford, who resigned to take the position of superintendent of the Tuscaloosa, Ala., County School District.

In addition to the extensive, district-wide construction project funded by an $83 million bond initiative, Shealy said his focus will remain on students and their development.

“We will continue to build around our philosophy of bridging education to employment. We want all students to graduate aligned with their career paths after high school — whether it is employed with meaningful credentials, enrolled in post-secondary education, enlisted in the military or being an entrepreneur. We are committed to providing students the skills they need to be successful,” Shealy said. “We are also excited about the renovations of our buildings and are looking forward to having our students fully utilizing these new state-of-the-art spaces.”

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

