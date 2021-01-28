expand
January 29, 2021

Colton Lee Thornell

By Staff Reports

Published 3:19 pm Thursday, January 28, 2021

Colton Lee Thornell, born on Nov. 13, 2007, to Chris Thornell and Lisa White McBlair, went to be with his Lord and Savior on January 26, 2021, at 5:52 p.m. 

Colton loved his family, baseball, football, hunting and fishing with his daddy. Colton loved to sing with his mama. He was the most kind-hearted young man you would ever meet. He was very protective of his two older sisters, who adored him.

Whenever Colton walked in, he immediately lit up the room. His generosity and sincerity were very rare. Colton will be greatly missed by many.

He was preceded in death by his Pawpaw, Clifton Thornell Jr.; great-grandparents, JC White Jr. and Sally White; and his uncle, James Kevin White.

He is survived by his father, Chris Thornell; his mother, Lisa White McBlair; step-dad, Trey; sisters, Holly Thornell, Leiana Cade (Austin); nephews, Luke and arriving soon Sawyer; his grandparents, Carolyn Thornell, Steve and Laurie White, Darrell White, Charles and Shirley McBlair; great-grandparents, Margaret Pitre, Curtis and Nadine  Maxwell and Dorothy Russell; aunts and uncles, Keith and Kelly Hunt, Michael and Stephanie Bradshaw, Leslie White Kelly; and a host of great aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 1830 Cherry Street. 

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 1830 Cherry Street.

