Mary Jane Plett was born April 7, 1946, in El Dorado, Kan. and passed away Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at her home in Vicksburg after a long, hard battle with stage four lung cancer. She was 74.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Plett; her parents, John and Bessie Templeton; and a son, Tommy Plett.

Survivors include sister, Kathryn Kemmerly (Phillip) of Clarksville, Tenn.; sons Timmy Plett (Leisa) of Maricopa, Ariz., Tony Plett of New Smyrna Beach, Fla.; daughters, Tammy Ortega (Elued) of Tempe, Ariz., Shelley Plett of Vicksburg, Angela Harding (Bob) of Madison; special daughter, Lucy Young of Vicksburg; grandchildren, Tyler and Cade Harding, Jasmine Plett, Jamie and Jared Frost; great-grandsons, Joshua Huggins and Jaxon Foxx; other family and many wonderful friends.

Mary Jane, “MJ,” graduated from high school in El Dorado, Kan. On Jan. 8, 1971, she married Vernon Plett. They lived in Kansas and Colorado, then raised their six children in Scottsbluff, Neb., before moving to Vicksburg in 1983. MJ retired from the YMCA in Vicksburg in 2014, where she was the office manager for 28 years.

MJ loved her church and all the people and activities associated with it. She helped prepare meals to feed the homeless, prepared food for dinner theaters, helped with breakfast meals at SOS, helped with Bible school, sang in the choir, taught Sunday school, attended Bible studies, ministered to those in the nursing home, headed up pickleball and the women’s domino group, worked the spring and fall church garage sales, was a counter, enjoyed church outings and trips, and served on numerous committees for over 30 years. MJ loved the ladies group that traveled to the beach each year. Thanks to the pandemic, she was queen for two consecutive years.

MJ was involved in the community, where she volunteered at the Storehouse Community Food Pantry, rang The Salvation Army bell and worked the voting polls at the Goodrum Baptist Church precinct. She enjoyed working in her yard and cleaning leaves and debris off her roofs. Weather permitting, she walked (and even jogged!) regularly, many times before sunrise.

She was a wonderful wife, mother, co-worker and friend to Vicksburg and Hawkins United Methodist Church, and she will be sorely missed.

In order to observe all COVID regulations, three opportunities to celebrate MJ’s life will be held: (1) A drive-thru visitation will take place at Glenwood Funeral Home on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m. where a portion of the family will be present to greet friends. The funeral home will sign names in the guest book as people drive through. (2) An in-person memorial service will be held in the sanctuary at Hawkins United Methodist Church on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Susannah Grubbs Carr and the Rev. Austin Hoyle officiating. Masks and social distancing will be required, and ushers will seat families according to safety regulations. The service will also be live-streamed (please visit www.hawkinsumc.org for links). (3) An outside graveside service will take place at the columbarium at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery in Vicksburg immediately following the church service, where MJ will be interred along with her husband, Vernon.

There are too many people to thank, but the family would like to extend special recognition to Elizabeth Wicker, Lucinda Chester and St. Joseph Hospice for the excellent in-home care given to MJ. They would also like to thank Dana in Dr. Sligh’s office, Beth and the rest of the staff in Dr. Herrington’s Vicksburg office of Jackson Oncology, and the staff at Radiation Oncology of Vicksburg.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Hawkins United Methodist Church.