January 29, 2021

Roberta (Richmond) Grays Currie

By Staff Reports

Published 6:43 am Thursday, January 28, 2021

Mrs. Roberta Grays Currie died Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Merit Health River Region. She was 85.

Mrs. Currie was preceded in death by her parents, Clinton (Bill) Richmond and Mary Green Hill; her husband, Willie Currie Sr.; sister, Ethel Bryant; and daughter, Mary Grays Moore.

Survivors include two sons, Romano Currie and Willie Currie Jr.; one daughter, Flore Grays Hall; four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and other relatives, including members of the Moore, Roberson, Blunt, Green, Powell, Harris and Lewis families.

Funeral Services will be Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Vicksburg City Auditorium. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, from 2 until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home and on Tuesday at the City Auditorium from 9 a.m. until the hour of the service.

