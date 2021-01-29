Flaggs is first to release campaign finance report

While qualifying remains open through Feb. 5 for this year’s municipal elections in Vicksburg, Friday marks a deadline to file a campaign finance report for those candidates who had an active campaign in 2020.

One of those candidates, incumbent Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, who qualified for re-election on Jan. 22, released a summary of the finance report showing contributions and disbursements from 2020.

In the summary, Flaggs shows he received $90,900 in contributions during 2020 and disbursed $12,653.47. That leaves Flaggs’ re-election campaign with $78,246.53 on hand.

“My campaign finance report reflects contributions ranging anywhere from $25 to $5,000,” Flaggs said in a release from his campaign. “While I don’t believe money wins elections, I do believe that it allows me to effectively communicate my message to the voters who believe in Vicksburg’s future. I am grateful to God to have financial supporters from every walk of life including business leaders, individuals, and all political parties — whether it’s Democrats, Republicans, or independents, my 32 years in politics representing honesty, commitment, and experience reflects that relationships matter.”

As of 9:30 a.m. Friday, Flaggs was the only candidate to have filed a report. The other candidates who could be in a position to file a report Friday would be incumbent South Ward Alderman Alex Monsour and incumbent North Ward Alderman Michael Mayfield, who have both filed for re-election.

Others who have qualified include mayoral candidate Shawn Jackson and South Ward challengers Vickie Bailey and Thomas “TJ” Mayfield. But, those candidates — unless they had an active campaign account in 2020 — may not be in a position to file a report Friday.

Jackson, who serves as District 3 Supervisor on the Warren County Board of Supervisors, said Friday she closed her supervisor campaign account. Since that account was closed, rather than switching over to fund her mayoral campaign, she will not have to file Friday.

Those candidates who are competing in a party primary must file a campaign finance report by March 30. Those who are declared independents will not have to file again until June 1, when all of the candidates in the June 8 general election must file.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

