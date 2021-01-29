expand
Ad Spot

January 29, 2021

Two city voting precincts moved ahead of upcoming municipal elections

By John Surratt

Published 4:32 pm Friday, January 29, 2021

City residents who voted at Vicksburg Junior High School and the Vicksburg High School Armory in the 2017 municipal election will be casting their ballots at new locations for the 2021 primary, runoff and general elections.

Vicksburg has 10 municipal precincts. No other precincts are affected.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen has approved relocating the precincts at the request of the Vicksburg Warren School District. School district spokesperson Christi Kilroy said the district requested the changes because of ongoing construction at the schools and concerns for security.

According to the ordinance approved by the board, Precinct 4 is moved from Vicksburg Junior High School to First Baptist Church, 1607 Cherry Street, and Precinct 5 from the Armory to Travelers Rest Baptist Church, 718 Bowmar Ave.

City Clerk Walter Osborne said cards notifying the voters in the affected precincts of the changes are being prepared. “Those cards should be in the mail by no later than Friday,” he said.

The first primary, which is a party primary, is April 6, with a runoff April 27if needed. The general election is June 8.

As of Friday, six people have qualified to run for office:

• Mayor: incumbent Mayor George Flaggs Jr., independent, and District 3 Warren County Supervisor Shawn Jackson, Democrat.

• North Ward Alderman: incumbent Michael Mayfield, Democrat.

• South Ward Alderman: incumbent Alex Monsour, Republican, Thomas “TJ” Mayfield and Vickie Bailey, Democrats.

The deadline to register to vote in the first primary is March 8. City residents can register at the Warren County Circuit Clerk’s office on the second floor of the Warren County Courthouse or the city clerk’s office on the second floor of City Hall, Osborne said.

“When we do the voter registration we send it to the circuit clerk’s office,” he said.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Wicker: Americans oppose taxpayer funding of abortion

Other communities should look at us as an example

Community and business icon, Thomas, remembered by friends, family

Two city voting precincts moved ahead of upcoming municipal elections

Business

Community and business icon, Thomas, remembered by friends, family

Local

Two city voting precincts moved ahead of upcoming municipal elections

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man charged with felony domestic violence

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg woman faces felony meth charge

Local

Flaggs is first to release campaign finance report

Local

Hinds rated among best in nation for associate degrees

News

McCraney picked to lead state’s Emergency Management Agency

COVID-19

Reeves: Goal is to up vaccine capacity to 100,000 per week

Local

Board of Trustees extend Shealy’s contract through 2024

Local

Board of Trustees honor educator, mentor and great leader Stirgus

Faith

Prayer service organized for COVID-19 patients, health care workers

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man charged with trying to run ex-girlfriend off the road

Local

More Mississippi legislators test positive for coronavirus

Crime

Murder suspect makes initial appearance in court

Local

Williams sets high expectations for her students and their success

Business

C Spire investing $1B to expand broadband internet across Mississippi

COVID-19

Warren County surpasses 1,000 COVID-19 cases in January

Crime

Crime reports: Teen faces multiple felonies connected to shooting at ex-girlfriend

Crime

Crime reports: Car stolen from Vicksburg dealership recovered in Greenville

Crime

Suspect connected to October homicide captured

Local

Leaks found: Company helps city discover $1.9M in utility revenues

Business

City seeks Legislature’s approval to give annual supplement to MCITy

Local

Nice surprise: Vicksburg receives higher-than-expected Use Tax revenues from State

Local

Late-night accident kills two in Claiborne County