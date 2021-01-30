expand
Ad Spot

January 30, 2021

T’Kia Bevily

Woman convicted in killing Claiborne County toddler

By Staff Reports

Published 10:21 am Saturday, January 30, 2021

PORT GIBSON — A Mississippi woman was found guilty of murdering her 14-month-old stepdaughter Friday in a Claiborne County court.

T’Kia Bevily, 27, was found guilty of capital murder Friday in the death of her stepdaughter, 14-month-old Jurayah Smith, in Claiborne County.

During the five-day-long trial in Claiborne County, evidence was presented that showed the baby sustained multiple “blunt-force trauma” injuries to her head, resulting in her death.

According to Claiborne County’s District Attorney Daniella Shorter, these injuries occurred while the child was in the sole custody of the defendants, T’Kia and Morris Bevily, the baby’s father.

“I could not be prouder of my prosecution team which brought Jurayah’s murderer to justice,” Shorter said. “Now Jurayah’s family can finally have some peace knowing that T’Kia Bevily will be in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.”

As of Friday, a date had not been set for T’Kia Bevily’s sentencing.

Morris Bevily’s trial is set to begin February 1, 2021.

Jurayah was killed on Oct. 22, 2017, and her death was ruled a homicide.

The child’s mother, DeDreuna Smith released the following statement after Friday’s verdict:

“I’d like to thank God, along with the District Attorney & the state of Mississippi for pursuing Justice on behalf of my 14-month-old daughter. Knowing that the person responsible for the homicide of my precious Jurayah is being held accountable for their actions brings a feeling of relief over my whole family. Receiving this guilty verdict is only the start of the healing process for my family, our friends, loved ones & myself. We’re grateful for the outcome and we’re hopeful for the peaceful closure that this process has brought.”

More News

Woman convicted in killing Claiborne County toddler

Vikings come up just short against Madison Central

Missy Gators crush Provine to finish undefeated run through Region 4-5A

Cold shooting dooms Lady Vikes against Madison Central

Crime

Woman convicted in killing Claiborne County toddler

COVID-19

Mississippians quickly fill new virus vaccine appointments

Business

Roberts: Making Mississippi a healthier place one meal at a time

Business

Community and business icon, Thomas, remembered by friends, family

Local

Two city voting precincts moved ahead of upcoming municipal elections

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man charged with felony domestic violence

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg woman faces felony meth charge

Local

Flaggs is first to release campaign finance report

Local

Hinds rated among best in nation for associate degrees

News

McCraney picked to lead state’s Emergency Management Agency

COVID-19

Reeves: Goal is to up vaccine capacity to 100,000 per week

Local

Board of Trustees extend Shealy’s contract through 2024

Local

Board of Trustees honor educator, mentor and great leader Stirgus

Faith

Prayer service organized for COVID-19 patients, health care workers

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man charged with trying to run ex-girlfriend off the road

Local

More Mississippi legislators test positive for coronavirus

Crime

Murder suspect makes initial appearance in court

Local

Williams sets high expectations for her students and their success

Business

C Spire investing $1B to expand broadband internet across Mississippi

COVID-19

Warren County surpasses 1,000 COVID-19 cases in January

Crime

Crime reports: Teen faces multiple felonies connected to shooting at ex-girlfriend

Crime

Crime reports: Car stolen from Vicksburg dealership recovered in Greenville

Crime

Suspect connected to October homicide captured

Local

Leaks found: Company helps city discover $1.9M in utility revenues