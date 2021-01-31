expand
January 31, 2021

Vicksburg Warren County Board of Realtors names Top Producers for 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 3:40 pm Sunday, January 31, 2021

The Vicksburg Warren County Board of Realtors recently announced Top Producers for 2020.

Top Producer is an award, title, given to those agents within the Board that did more than $2 million in production during the year. 

Those named a Top Producer include:

  • Chris Wright, Keller Williams Vicksburg
  • Mary Jane Wooten, Curb Appeals Real Estate, LLC
  • Christy Wilson, LedgerPurvis Real Estate LLC
  • Angela Williams, Magnolia Real Estate & Property Management LLC
  • Andrea Upchurch, Jones & Upchurch Inc.
  • Kim Steen, Coldwell Banker All Stars, LLC
  • Sally Southall, Coldwell Banker All Stars, LLC
  • Nina Rocconi, Leech Real Estate of Vicksburg
  • Cindy Roberson, Roberson Realty of MS, LLC
  • Brenda Love, Love Realty of MS, LLC
  • Andrea Lewis, Leech Real Estate of Vicksburg
  • Julie Patton Johnson, Keller Williams Vicksburg
  • Polly Vinzant Hopkins, Curb Appeals Real Estate LLC
  • Jennifer Gilliland, McMillin Real Estate & Appraisal Inc.
  • Lindsey Gilliland, Coldwell Banker All Stars, LLC
  • William Furlong, Coldwell Banker All Stars, LLC
  • Katherine Crawford, Coldwell Banker All Stars, LLC
  • Kellye Carlisle, Keller Williams Vicksburg
  • Tonya Bounds, Keller Williams Vicksburg

