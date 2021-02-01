expand
February 1, 2021

Birda Mae Harris

By Staff Reports

Published 2:47 pm Monday, February 1, 2021

Birda Mae Ross was born March 17, 1937, to the marital union of Sara Erves Ross and Carson Ross in Vicksburg. Birda received Christ at an early age at Clover Valley Baptist Church in Vicksburg. Birda attended school in the Vicksburg-Warren County School System, and she graduated from Saint Mary’s High School in 1956.

Birda married her longtime friend, Aaron Harris Sr. Three sons were born to their marital union; Michael, Aaron Jr. and Rudy. The couple moved to Los Angeles in 1958. Birda and Aaron were divorced prior to her death, and Aaron predeceased Birda. Aaron and Birda remained close friends as well as being closely bonded to their mutual families.

Birda was an inspector for Mattel, but she retired from Leach International North America as an electrical inspector after 30 years of service. Birda transitioned this life on Nov. 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Carson Ross, who died at an early age; her mother, Sara Erves Ross Thomas; and her stepfather, Willie Thomas. Birda was also preceded in death by her sister, Carsenia Sanders of Vicksburg; her “bonus sons,” Jessie Sanders and  Ray Sanders (nephew).

Birda is survived by her three sons, Michael (Diane), Aaron Jr. and Rudy; her sister, Minnie Davenport of Detroit, Mich.; and also her grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.

Funeral services were held Dec. 9, 2020, at Lighthouse Memorials & Receptions in Inglewood, Calif. Internment followed at Inglewood Park Cemetery.

