February 1, 2021

Former Vicksburg Police Chief Walter Armstrong holds back laughter while talking to Dana Road Elementary students John Koloa, left, and Jacob Gargara during a visit to the school in May 2017. (File Photo/The Vicksburg Post)

Board of Mayor and Aldermen to honor former Chief Armstrong

By John Surratt

Published 3:06 pm Monday, February 1, 2021

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen will honor former Vicksburg Police Chief Walter Armstrong with a key to the city at the board’s Feb. 16 meeting.

“I think it’s very thoughtful of them to do that and I look forward to it,” Armstrong said learning about the planned recognition.

“He did 37 years in law enforcement and I think he’s worthy to be honored, especially in Black History Month and he’s a person I want to pay tribute to,” Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said. “Thirty-seven years in law enforcement at every level and he was able to walk out with honesty and dignity in a time when law enforcement is being attacked all over the county. I’d be remiss if I didn’t do it.”

Armstrong served as Vicksburg police chief for eight years and before going to Natchez, where he served as chief for 3 1/2 years before retiring. He was a trooper with the Mississippi Highway Patrol for 28 years. Since leaving Natchez, Armstrong has worked part-time at a federal facility in Jackson.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

