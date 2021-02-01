expand
Ad Spot

February 1, 2021

Lottery reports $1M Powerball ticket purchased in Vicksburg

By Tim Reeves

Published 4:30 pm Monday, February 1, 2021

JACKSON — A Vicksburg player who purchased a Powerball ticket in Mississippi has won $1 million, according to a press release Monday from the Mississippi Lottery.

A ticket sold at Fastway, 1217 Cherry St., for the Saturday drawing matched all five white ball winning numbers worth $1 million. The player did not choose the Power Play option and chose to remain anonymous.

The winning Powerball numbers from Saturday’s drawing were 01-02-07-52-61 with a Power Ball of 04 and a Power Play of 3x.

“We are pleased to welcome another millionaire in Mississippi,” Mississippi Lottery Corporation President Tom Shaheen said. “Saturday’s $1 million Powerball winner is the third millionaire to win in Mississippi and the first who has won playing Powerball in Mississippi. The two previous Mississippi millionaires won on Mega Millions.”

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim

More News

Crime reports: Police respond to an attempted carjacking Saturday

Hundreds receive COVID-19 vaccine at Warren County drive-thru site

Super Bowl Flashback: Six years ago today, Vicksburg’s Malcolm Butler made history

Lottery reports $1M Powerball ticket purchased in Vicksburg

Crime

Crime reports: Police respond to an attempted carjacking Saturday

COVID-19

Hundreds receive COVID-19 vaccine at Warren County drive-thru site

Business

Lottery reports $1M Powerball ticket purchased in Vicksburg

Local

Board of Mayor and Aldermen to honor former Chief Armstrong

Local

City court begins amnesty period on past fines

Local

Harper files suit against Warren County Board of Supervisors in Federal Court

Local

Supervisors extend COVID-19 orders, mask mandate through March 1

Local

McMillin sworn in as county’s prosecuting attorney

COVID-19

Community rallies in prayer for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic

Business

Vicksburg Warren County Board of Realtors names Top Producers for 2020

COVID-19

January ends as Warren County’s worst month of the COVID-19 pandemic

Local

State lawmakers debate quicker purge of voter rolls

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg’s Calnan honored by the Mississippi Theatre Association

Crime

Woman convicted in killing Claiborne County toddler

COVID-19

Mississippians quickly fill new virus vaccine appointments

Business

Roberts: Making Mississippi a healthier place one meal at a time

Business

Community and business icon, Thomas, remembered by friends, family

Local

Two city voting precincts moved ahead of upcoming municipal elections

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man charged with felony domestic violence

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg woman faces felony meth charge

Local

Flaggs is first to release campaign finance report

Local

Hinds rated among best in nation for associate degrees

News

McCraney picked to lead state’s Emergency Management Agency

COVID-19

Reeves: Goal is to up vaccine capacity to 100,000 per week