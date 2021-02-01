expand
February 1, 2021

Supervisors extend COVID-19 orders, mask mandate through March 1

By Tim Reeves

Published 9:57 am Monday, February 1, 2021

The Warren County Board of Supervisors voted to extend its existing COVID-19 civil emergency orders for another month.

During their meeting Monday, supervisors extended the orders — which includes a face covering mandate — through March 1 at noon.

In the order, businesses must require that “employers, employees, and volunteer workers shall wear a face covering or mask, covering the mouth and nose, and shall be required to wear a face covering or mask while on duty or in close proximity to others, and such face covering or mask shall be cleaned or replaced at least daily.”

The order also requires businesses within the county to make hand sanitizer available to all employees and “shall be made” available to customers.

Carts and baskets, and all other surfaces that are routinely contacted by customers during the course of providing services shall be sanitized after each use. All other high-touch areas, including all door handles, shall be sanitized once every two hours at a minimum.

Businesses and organizations are asked to post a sign notifying all persons that a face covering or mask is required prior to entering the business facilities. In addition, gas stations are asked to post signs notifying customers to maintain social distancing and to wear a mask “while pumping gas when in close proximity to others while doing so.”

The order does provide exceptions to the face covering mandate.

Those “who will not come in contact with any other individual (outside of their immediate household members) or who will be able to maintain strict social distancing of six (6) feet apart from any other individual (outside of immediate household),” do not have to wear a mask. Also, children under the age of 8 and anyone with a medical condition that prevents wearing a face covering, are exempt.

A face covering is not required by those consuming food or drinks, or those who are attempting to communicate with someone who is hearing impaired.

Also in the order, any business that sells alcohol or allows alcohol for on-premise consumption, must stop selling alcohol at 11 p.m. and close no later than midnight. These are for any businesses “other than those under the jurisdiction of the Mississippi Gaming Commission.”

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim

