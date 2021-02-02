The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email sports@vicksburgpost.com and include the name and phone number of a contact person for your event.

Zeke West Memorial bass tournament

The 13th Annual Zeke West Memorial Team Bass Scholarship Tournament is scheduled for Feb. 27 at Lake Bruin State Park.

This fishing tournament begins at 6:30 a.m. and continues until 3 p.m. The registration fee is $100 per boat, with an optional big bass entry fee of $10 per person.

First place is a guaranteed $1,500 prize, and additional prizes will be paid for second through fifth places based on the number of entries.

Fishermen are required to have live wells and running lights inspected. For entry forms or more information contact Gary West at 601-529-2775, or Bill DeWeese at 318-434-0379.

Bowling league meeting

The Fun Lanes Spring Seniors Bowling League will begin play on Feb. 3 at 2 p.m. at Fun Lanes in Uptown Vicksburg (formerly the Vicksburg Mall). The league is open to all bowlers age 50 and older.

If bowlers do not have a 2020-21 USBC sanction card, one will have to be purchased prior to bowling. The cost is $21. This league will bowl for 16 weeks. League fees are $20 weekly. For more information please contact Jackie Strange at 601-636-1262.

Run Thru History

Registration is now open for the 42nd annual Run Thru History, a 10K run and 5K race walk in Vicksburg.

This year’s race will be held March 6 at 8:30 a.m. It will begin at WaterView Casino on Washington Street and follow a course primarily along Confederate Avenue. A 1-mile children’s fun run will follow the conclusion of the 10K and 5K.

The registration fee is $30 for the 10K and 5K. The Cannonball Run 1-miler is free. Online registration is available at runthruhistory.org.

VWAA registration

Registration for the Vicksburg Warren Athletic Association’s 2021 spring baseball season will continue until Feb. 3. The league is open to children ages 3-13. Online registration is available at vwaabaseball.org.

The registration fees are $50 for the 3-4-year-olds’ co-ed teeball league, and $75 for all other ages. For information, email VWAABaseball@gmail.com.

Hinds soccer tryouts

Hinds Community College’s men’s and women’s soccer programs will hold open tryouts next week.

Tryouts for the men’s team will be Sunday, Feb. 7, at 2 p.m., and the women’s tryouts are Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m. All tryouts are free and at Tom Shepherd Field on the Raymond campus. All players must bring a copy of their up-to-date physical, cleats, shin guards, and their own water.

For more information, contact Lydia Sutcliffe at Lydia.Sutcliffe@hindscc.edu or 601-857-3442; or men’s coaches Chris Rash or Doug Williams at 601.857.3342 or via email at christopher.rash@hindscc.edu.

